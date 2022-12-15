Healing Clouds, A Metaverse-Enabled Concept For Enhancing Employee Mental Health, Wins The UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention's BE BOLD 2022 Program

Healing Clouds, a metaverse-enabled mental health support system for workplaces, was declared the winner of the second installment of the BE BOLD program, a future foresight and design thinking program by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East Impact.

Besides winning a cash prize, the Healing Clouds team will now gain support from MOHAP to implement their concept on a national level in the UAE.

The BE BOLD 2022 graduation ceremony was held at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah in the presence of H.E. Dr. Salem Al Darmaki, Advisor to H.E. Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Saqr Al Hemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of the Strategy and Future at MoHAP, and high level representatives of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Emirates Health Services (EHS), Viatris, Klaim, and Johnson & Johnson.

Commenting on the program, Al Hemeiri said that BE BOLD is the first innovation-focused initiative that unites healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs under the slogan #TogetherForHealthUAE to help build policies and programs that will establish MoHAP's position as an innovator at developing government systems for efficient healthcare.

"Programs like this are critical for the sustainability of the healthcare sector, and secondly, for the UAE's healthcare system that is targeted to be amongst the top 10 healthcare systems in the world by 2030," Al Hamiri said. "MoHAP is very focused on the health and well-being of UAE community, and we are currently leading the efforts in the World Health Organization to design a resolution for health and well-being for all WHO member countries. As a result, this will also contribute to UAE's focus on its people's happiness."

The Healing Clouds team that developed a metaverse-enabled mental health support system for workplaces and won the graduation demo day of the second installment of the BE BOLD program. Image courtesy Entrepreneur Middle East.

More than 1,000 applications were received for the 2022 edition of BE BOLD, from which 22 participants were shortlisted to be a part of the program, who then worked in teams to build four different concepts. While Healing Clouds focused on employee health, the other teams worked on themes of national importance like tissue and organ donation (Wasla), mental health in the workplace (Liyaqa), and mental health of parents of children with disabilities (Ma'i).

As a program developing the capabilities of young people in the UAE, the BE BOLD program has been developed in alignment with the initiatives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who, in 2019, encouraged design and innovation thinking in all fields of government work.

The second edition of the BE BOLD program had healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, experts, and government representatives to work together over a period of three months.

The program, which included 14 training courses that focused on three main axes (public health, mental health, and women's health), was conducted through bi-weekly learning sessions in the form of workshops, masterclasses, panels, and working groups. Participants were also mentored by experts from entities like IBM Healthcare, World Health Organisation, Klaim.ai, Johnson and Johnson, Nabta Health, Viatris, and others.

Related: The UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention's Saqr Al Hemeiri On Building A Culture Of Innovation