The UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention Kicks Off The 2022 Edition Of BE BOLD With The Aim To "Shape The Future Of Healthcare"

In mid-September 2022 at the Etihad Museum in Dubai, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) launched of the 2022 edition of the BE BOLD program, which is a first-of-its-kind federal initiative in the UAE that aims to design the future of healthcare in an innovative and proactive way by building the capabilities of UAE talent.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said, "We have launched the program in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who constantly urges the adoption of a design-thinking culture in all areas of government work, and to collaborate with the community to design innovative solutions to potential challenges, in line with the principles of the 50th and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071."

This year's instalment of BE BOLD will run from September 21, 2022 to November 24, 2022, and under the motto #TogetherForHealthUAE, it will bring together a group of 20 participants belonging to different parts of the healthcare sector, which include public and private sector professionals, seasoned entrepreneurs, government stakeholders, as well as academia working in the field. The program is set to strengthen the country's leading position as a preferred destination for distinguished talents looking for an attractive environment that fuels their innovation, supports their business, and promotes their investment.

The program will feature 14 personal training courses, 3 main semesters, and 60 hours of online instruction. Also, high-profile experts in future foresight, leadership, and design thinking from the UAE, Germany, the Netherlands, Colombia, the US, China, and Canada will be taking part in the initiative, shedding light on three key pillars, including public health, mental health, and women's health.

Speaking at the launch event, Saqr Al Hemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of Strategy and the Future at MOHAP, said, "Five years ago, our dream was to find a way to work in collaboration with the private sector and government to enhance the healthcare sector of the UAE. Today, we are realizing that dream with the second edition of the BE BOLD program."

The official launch event was also attended by HE Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services (EHS), HE Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, MoHAP, and HE Salem Al Darmaki, Advisor to the Minister of Health and Prevention. Also present were CEOs from the Dubai Health Authority and representatives of the program's partners.

Saqr Al Hemeiri, Director of Strategy and the Future at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP). Source: BNC Publishing

The program is being staged in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East Impact, the educational arm of the region's leading publication on entrepreneurship, Entrepreneur Middle East, which develops programs designed to encourage and enhance innovation within companies in both the private and public domain.

Speaking at the event, Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, said that the new iteration of BE BOLD is staying true to its name "by attempting something daring, new, and innovative within the UAE's healthcare sector, which can have not just a sizable but also a meaningful impact on the country."

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing. Source: BNC Publishing

Ameera Al Hamed, Head of Innovation and Future Foresight at MOHAP, said that the second edition marks a milestone for the BE BOLD given its collaboration with entities "that are already reinventing the healthcare sector in the UAE." Indeed, the partners of the 2022 edition of the BE BOLD program include Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Emirates Health Services (EHS), Viatris, Klaim, and Johnson & Johnson.

The official launch event also featured a panel discussion titled "Fortune Favors The Bold: Building Healthcare Ecosystems In The UAE" which hosted Tom Loney, Associate Professor for Public Health and Epidemiology at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University Of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai, Tamer El-Sallab, Head of Gulf and Levant Cluster at global pharmaceutical company Viatris, and Karim Dakki, co-founder and CEO of Dubai-based healthtech startup Klaim.

The panel discussion titled "Fortune Favors The Bold: Building Healthcare Ecosystems In The UAE". Source: BNC Publishing

The panelists highlighted the importance of including entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs in creating new healthcare projects, with Loney saying, "While we need horizontal communication, we also need vertical communication. So, when a problem is being identified, you absolutely need people with different ways of approaching and solving it." In line with this, Dakki and El Sallab advised the BE BOLD 2022 participants to always be open to discussions and new insights. "There is always a hidden cause that isn't being addressed, and it can lead to a solid solution that can really change healthcare. So, don't come into it with preconceived notions," El Sallab added.

At the end of the BE BOLD 2022 program, the participants will pitch their innovative national healthcare ideas to a jury panel, and the winner will receive financial and practical support from MOHAP, Entrepreneur Middle East, DHA, EHS, Viatris, Klaim, and Johnson & Johnson in order to implement their proposal on a national level in the UAE.

