By enabling free zone companies to invest directly in Dubai's real estate market, the partnership is expected to accelerate business expansion, attract high-quality investment, and foster greater integration within the UAE's business ecosystem.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has partnered with Masdar City to allow companies operating within Masdar City's free zones to own land and properties in Dubai under the freehold ownership system.

This strategic move aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and forms part of DLD's wider efforts to expand investor participation and boost the emirate's real estate competitiveness.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at DLD, and Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City, during an official ceremony in Dubai attended by senior representatives from both entities.

"We continue to expand access to Dubai's freehold market through collaborative models that enhance the integration of the real estate ecosystem across the UAE," Al Marri said. "Enabling companies registered in free zones to own property in the emirate aligns with our vision of building a more open investment environment that offers diverse ownership options. This is a strategic step that adds significant value to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by diversifying the investor base and stimulating sustainable growth."

Ahmed Baghoum added, "This initiative highlights Masdar City's commitment to supporting businesses with innovative solutions tailored to their growth needs. By simplifying property registration for companies in our free zones, we are helping them scale operations more efficiently while contributing to the UAE's long-term economic vision. This partnership also reinforces Masdar City's position as a global hub for innovation and investment."

As part of the MoC, DLD and Masdar City will develop an integrated regulatory framework outlining clear eligibility criteria and streamlined legal and administrative procedures for property registration. The cooperation will also promote data sharing, digitalization of application and verification processes, and real-time request tracking—boosting efficiency, accuracy, and transparency.

The initiative will further provide guidance and support to companies to navigate the property ownership process, creating a more accessible and investor-friendly environment.

