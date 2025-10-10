Nikki Beach Hospitality Group to Unveil Maison Mer in November 2025 The group will continue its expansion with the introduction of a new restaurant concept located on Pearl Jumeira island, opening November 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nikki Beach Hospitality Group has announced the opening of Maison Mer, coming in November 2025, as the latest addition to its expanding portfolio of luxury lifestyle brands.

The restaurant is a homage to Provence and the French Riviera. Meaning "House of the Sea" in French, the restaurant offers stunning views of the gulf, while the name also subtly nods to "mère," the French word for "mother," symbolizing the nurturing comfort of home-cooked meals.

Under the leadership of France-based Corporate Executive Chef Alessandro Pizza, and Dubai-based Head Chef Kavish Chimajee, the culinary team will embrace classic French techniques and subtle seasonings to showcase the essence of each ingredient and preserve the authentic flavors of Provence.

"For many years, the South of France has felt like a second home, and I've always dreamed of sharing that way of life with the world," shared Lucia Penrod, CEO, cofounder and owner of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group.

"The ease of mornings at the market, long afternoons with a glass of rosé, and evenings surrounded by friends have shaped the spirit of Maison Mer. I'm thrilled to now bring this lifestyle to Dubai, where guests can experience a taste of Riviera living by the sea."

Designed by Nikki Beach Hospitality Group's Interior Design Architect, Remi Viale, Maison Mer is a modern interpretation of a Provençal home by the sea. The design blends Mediterranean elegance with rustic charm, inspired by summer days in the South of France. Guests arrive through a limestone archway and follow a garden path lined with native plants. Inside, vaulted ceilings, arched sea-view portals, classic iron chairs, and hand-tiled tables in shades of thyme and basil create a fresh, refined atmosphere.

Outdoors, scalloped parasols and unobstructed views of the water set the scene for relaxed, waterfront dining, a rarity in Dubai and one that evokes the open vistas of the French Riviera. Select pieces will be sourced by Viale directly from the antique boutiques and quiet corners of Provence, adding a sense of place and curated charm.

The opening marks a significant expansion for Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, as it continues to introduce new concepts and elevate luxury dining experiences around the world. Maison Mer is a new standalone restaurant concept from Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, launching within Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai. Like the group's recently introduced Lucia brand, Maison Mer is designed to evolve independently and may open in additional destinations in the future.

The Dubai location will be open Tuesday - Sunday for lunch and dinner, with extended hours on weekends and during special events. The restaurant entrance is conveniently located just beside the beach club entrance.
