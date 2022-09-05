Nine Things To Remember As You Chase Success As A Business, A Team, Or An Individual

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article has been built in collaboration with Young Arab Leaders, a not-for-profit organization founded by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, to develop the next generation of leaders in the Arab world through entrepreneurship, education, and employment.

Shutterstock

Everyone has a different definition of success. For some, it has to do with monetary gains, but for others, it's about recognition, respect, and impact.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to relook at our lifestyles, and how we each define success for ourselves. For me, personally, it has always been a blend of success at work, taking care of myself and my team at my company, Onyxes Technologies, and the impact we create for our community on a daily basis. This, I believe, has led Onyxes to deliver 300+ projects successfully, carving a niche for itself in the information technology (IT) space in the Middle East.

It takes more than just passion to build a successful business and to lead a team of specialists towards a collective goal. Here are my top recommendations for those chasing success and self-development, whether it is as a business, a team, or an individual:

1. Learn to accept mistakes We hear this a lot, but it's not easy to let go of our fears of failure and judgement. You will have to train your mind to accept mistakes as a part of life. Only when you accept that failure is inevitable will you be able to overcome it. Remember: a series of failures could just be learnings that you need to generate that next million-dollar idea!

2. Maintain a constant rhythm of discipline This is one of the most important behaviors to give a direction to your life. People often chase perfection, but that can truly ever come from a constant rhythm of discipline. It can make the execution of tasks easy, enhance confidence, and even make you a role model for others!

3. Set the right goals Set goals for yourself that would motivate you to jump out of bed every morning! The process of setting them should give you a clear picture of your next steps, and the value they would add to your life once accomplished. When you do hit that milestone, celebrate your achievement, and then treat it as the benchmark for your next goal. However, know that it is okay to review, redefine, and revise your goals as you work towards them and add new information/perspectives on this journey.

4. Take care of your health A healthy body is home to a healthy mind. So, no matter how busy you are, make time for yourself. Regular exercise, having a healthy, nutritious diet, and some meditation- these can go a long way in giving you strength physically, mentally, and spiritually. Together, these form the key to making life easier and happier. It is only when you are in balance physically and emotionally that you can grow intellectually as well!

Related: Setting Your Company Up For Success In The UAE: The How-To

5. Build relationships This is the age of networking! Whether it is socializing with your circle of friends or your connections on LinkedIn, make your mark. Talk to people, build trust, maintain relationships. Today, businesses thrive on visibility. That's exactly what networking

will get you.

6. Communicate effectively As you prepare to jump on that bandwagon of networking, don't forget a crucial part of the package- your communication skills. Studies show that only 7% of communication happens through words- yes, only 7%! Your tone, body language, and so much more contributes to how your message is received. So, deepen your understanding of the 7Cs of communication -i.e. being clear, correct, complete, concrete, concise, considered and courteous- to make a positive impact with every interaction.

7. Invest in yourself There is a plethora of programs that you can enroll in, both online and offline. A lot of these are accredited from renowned global universities. Keep yourself abreast of the new changes in technology and your specific industry through such courses. Invest your time, money, and energy in upskilling yourself. This investment has the greatest returns!

8. Be committed There is famous saying that goes: "Don't start something if you are going to leave it halfway." More often than not, we find ourselves in an ocean full of responsibilities, with "urgencies" vying for our attention from different directions. But the only way to create lasting impact in both your professional and personal lives is to deliver on your commitments. Assess your capabilities, and set aside time for contingencies before committing to anything; this will help set the right expectations from the beginning.

9. Enjoy the ride And most importantly, don't forget to enjoy the journey! Your discipline, growth, and achievements are more meaningful if you derive joy from them. This could also mean that you turn a passion into a product or service. Personally, this is what propelled Onyxes' journey as well- a passion for technology, and touching the lives of the Iraqi people through our work. It has taught me that there may be challenges and obstacles -cash crunch, health issues, emotional and family issues- but if you create a solid foundation for your growth, it will act as a launchpad for a successful future.

Related: Fueling Success: Five Tips For Hyper Growth (Courtesy Lessons Learnt At Google And Pharmacy2U)