"The Middle East, a region of key importance, continues to play a pivotal role in Nissan's global strategy, serving as the perfect stage for the world debut of the all-new Patrol."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global car manufacturer Nissan has unveiled the seventh-generation Patrol at an event in Abu Dhabi that was attended by Nissan's President and Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida, Senior Vice President of Global Design Alfonso Albaisa, Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa, and more than 600 guests.

"The Patrol is the longest uninterrupted product line in Nissan's history," said Uchida. "Thanks to the passion and effort of our teams at Nissan over many decades, it has consistently maintained its off-road heritage while integrating refinement and innovation. The Middle East has always been a market where the Nissan Patrol has a deep emotional connection, and so it is only fitting that we chose this region for the global debut of the seventh-generation model. The all-new Patrol also marks the first of five SUVs to be introduced in the Middle East as part of our global business plan, The Arc, underscoring Nissan's commitment to customer needs and the region as a whole."

Nissan's President and Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida. Source: Nissan

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, added, "The Middle East, a region of key importance, continues to play a pivotal role in Nissan's global strategy, serving as the perfect stage for the world debut of the all-new Patrol. This momentous occasion is a testament to the loyalty of our customers and the invaluable support of our regional partners, who have played a key role in the Patrol's enduring legacy as an icon of power and prestige across the Middle East for nearly seventy years."

Powering the all-new Patrol are two engine options: a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, producing an impressive 425HP and 700Nm of torque, and a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6, offering 316HP and 386Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, enhancing on- and off-road performance while improving fuel efficiency.

Source: Nissan

The exterior design is an evolution of the Patrol's signature look, featuring a striking V-motion grille, Adaptive driving beam headlights, and a distinctive full-width light bar at the rear. Inside, the Patrol offers a premium cabin experience with advanced infotainment systems, including a 28.6-inch monolith display and Klipsch premium audio system.

The all-new Nissan Patrol is available for booking at Nissan's partner network across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East region, with prices starting from US$ 65,000.

Related: #DrivenByWomen: Fahima Falaknaz, The UAE's First Female Boxer