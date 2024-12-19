The project boasts an array of amenities, including the Jacob & Co. Beach Club, Jacob & Co. Residents Club, and the Jacob & Co. Seafront Cigar Lounge.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-headquartered real estate developer Ohana Development has partnered with global luxury timepiece and jewelry brand Jacob & Co. to develop Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The official project launch is scheduled for Q1 2025, while the project is scheduled for completion by Q2 2028.

It offers two distinctive living experiences. The villas collection combines avant-garde architecture with beach views surrounded by a natural reserve, while the beach view apartments feature high-end residences designed for comfort and adorned with luxurious finishes.

Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in Al Jurf, the project is positioned near Al Maktoum International Airport, and has a direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the main highway connecting the two emirates.

Units at 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana' include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, three- to six-bedroom villas, as well as penthouses, sky mansions, canal-front mansions and beachfront mansions.

Engineer Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said, "Our collaboration with Jacob & Co., a renowned global name in luxurious timeless masterpieces, marks a significant step in redefining luxury living in the UAE. 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana' exemplifies our unwavering commitment to crafting extraordinary living spaces that seamlessly blend world-class design, unmatched comfort and a lifestyle of refined sophistication. This project is more than just a development; it represents the pinnacle of elegance and iconic beachfront living, offering residents state-of-the-art amenities and an unparalleled living experience."

Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co., said, "We believe in creating experiences that go beyond the ordinary, merging unique designs inspired by our collections with unparalleled luxury. Partnering with Ohana Development allows us to extend our philosophy of excellence and craftsmanship to a new level. This project is a testament to our shared vision of delivering iconic creations that inspire and enrich lifestyles. We are proud to bring our signature luxurious touch to this extraordinary project in the UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular."

The project boasts an array of amenities, including the Jacob & Co. Beach Club, Jacob & Co. Residents Club, and the Jacob & Co. Seafront Cigar Lounge.

Ohana Development is renowned for its portfolio of world-class waterfront properties, such as the ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, Ohana Villas, Ohana Hills, and Ohana By The Sea, that features luxury beachfront villas.