Marafiq, an OQ company affiliated with the Oman Investment Authority, has won the Energy Efficiency Excellence Award while its Managing Director Abdullah Al Hashimi was named Sustainability Leader of the Year at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024. The awards, organized by BNC Publishing in Dubai, highlight Marafiq's ongoing dedication to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The accolades underscore Marafiq's leadership in environmental stewardship and its comprehensive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy. A key component of this strategy includes pioneering green energy initiatives, such as phasing out diesel-powered plants. These efforts are aligned with Oman's Net Zero 2050 goals and aim to support the country's transition towards a low-carbon economy while promoting sustainable development.

Marafiq has implemented several innovative energy efficiency measures, such as utilizing pressure energy exchangers, which significantly reduces power consumption and emissions us. By integrating solar panels and installing efficient equipment, the company has further enhanced its sustainable development goals.

Abdullah Al Hashimi, Managing Director at Marafiq, said, "Sustainability is at the core of all our operations at Marafiq, extending beyond just providing best-in-class integrated utility solutions. Our success in Duqm further exemplifies Marafiq's commitment to creating a green economy, in line with Oman Vision 2040. As Duqm's prominence as a global industrial and logistics hub grows, we will continue to promote sustainable development in the region by implementing eco-friendly practices. We are honoured to set an exemplary precedent for sustainability in the industry and will remain steadfast in our efforts to deliver long-term benefits for our stakeholders across diverse sectors."

At the Marafiq RO Plant in Duqm, the company harnesses pressure energy exchangers to reduce power consumption by nearly 57.75%, significantly reducing emissions ,operational costs and improving energy efficiency of the plant . This innovation lowers the specific energy required for water production from 7.1 kWh to just 3 kWh per cubic meter, resulting in substantial cost savings and reduced environmental impact. Furthermore, Marafiq has strengthened its ESG framework by establishing a Sustainability and Value Creation division to raise local awareness and support community initiatives. At the DPC Plant, energy efficiency is further advanced through the adoption of efficient electrical equipment and solar panel installations. These initiatives underscore Marafiq's commitment to reducing energy consumption, curbing emissions, and promoting sustainable development.

Abdullah Al Hashimi was honoured at the awards for his outstanding contributions to promoting sustainable practices and demonstrating a long-term commitment to reducing carbon footprints and advancing green initiatives. Al Hashimi, who has led Marafiq since 2018, has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic growth and enhancing operational efficiency. With experience in engineering, project management, business development & finance and management, Al Hashimi has steered Marafiq towards becoming a leading utility provider, ensuring its operations are both efficient and sustainable, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

Marafiq was established in November 2013 and holds exclusive rights to generate, distribute, transmit, and supply a range of utility services in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) for 25 years. Given Duqm's arid climatic conditions and limited rainfall, Marafiq's water and energy conservation initiatives are crucial for supporting the region's long-term sustainable development.