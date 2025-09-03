You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Oman has officially launched its Golden Residency program, offering renewable 10-year visas to investors and their families in a bid to attract foreign capital and support its Vision 2040 economic diversification plan. The scheme, unveiled at the "Sustainable Business Environment" forum in Salalah, is designed to strengthen the private sector and position Oman as a competitive hub for global investors.

The Golden Residency grants long-term residency to investors who commit a minimum of OMR 200,000 (about USD 520,000). The threshold, previously set higher, has been lowered to encourage broader participation. Eligible applicants can qualify through seven investment routes, including establishing or expanding a company, purchasing property in Integrated Tourism Complexes, investing in government bonds or listed equities, fixed deposits, or creating businesses that employ at least 50 Omani nationals. Companies registered under Oman's foreign investment law may also nominate partners or senior professionals.

Visa holders will enjoy significant benefits, including family sponsorship with no age or number restrictions, ownership rights for one property outside designated tourism complexes, and the ability to employ up to three domestic workers. They will also gain access to fast-track airport and border services and the option to sponsor visitor visas for relatives.

The program was launched alongside complementary initiatives, including the "Elite Companies" scheme to recognize high-performing Omani firms and new digital services that simplify business registration and transfer processes. International marketing efforts are also being rolled out through Oman's migration outreach platforms across more than 60 countries.

Oman joins its Gulf neighbours—such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain—in offering golden visas as part of a wider push to attract wealthy expatriates and international entrepreneurs. Officials expect the program to draw significant interest, bolstering foreign direct investment while creating jobs for Omani citizens.