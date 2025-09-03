Oman Launches 10-Year Golden Residency to Attract Global Investors Lowered investment threshold aims to boost economy, diversify under Vision 2040.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Oman has officially launched its Golden Residency program, offering renewable 10-year visas to investors and their families in a bid to attract foreign capital and support its Vision 2040 economic diversification plan. The scheme, unveiled at the "Sustainable Business Environment" forum in Salalah, is designed to strengthen the private sector and position Oman as a competitive hub for global investors.

The Golden Residency grants long-term residency to investors who commit a minimum of OMR 200,000 (about USD 520,000). The threshold, previously set higher, has been lowered to encourage broader participation. Eligible applicants can qualify through seven investment routes, including establishing or expanding a company, purchasing property in Integrated Tourism Complexes, investing in government bonds or listed equities, fixed deposits, or creating businesses that employ at least 50 Omani nationals. Companies registered under Oman's foreign investment law may also nominate partners or senior professionals.

Visa holders will enjoy significant benefits, including family sponsorship with no age or number restrictions, ownership rights for one property outside designated tourism complexes, and the ability to employ up to three domestic workers. They will also gain access to fast-track airport and border services and the option to sponsor visitor visas for relatives.

The program was launched alongside complementary initiatives, including the "Elite Companies" scheme to recognize high-performing Omani firms and new digital services that simplify business registration and transfer processes. International marketing efforts are also being rolled out through Oman's migration outreach platforms across more than 60 countries.

Oman joins its Gulf neighbours—such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain—in offering golden visas as part of a wider push to attract wealthy expatriates and international entrepreneurs. Officials expect the program to draw significant interest, bolstering foreign direct investment while creating jobs for Omani citizens.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

My Husband and I Have Built Multiple Businesses Together — Here's How We Make It Work in Business and in Life

Working with your spouse can be an incredible experience, especially when you share the same goals and values. Here's how to do it successfully.

By Tonia Ryan
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Growth Strategies

Dubai's Ataratma Enters UK With London Launch

The move marks the company's first step into the British market and signals its ambition to establish itself as a global luxury perfume player.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

PayPal Expands into UAE as Global Firms Choose Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Regional Hubs

Tech and financial giants strengthen UAE's position as a global business and innovation hub.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growing a Business

How Building Tech With No Tech Background Taught Me the Most Valuable Skill in Business

The most valuable skill in business today is translation — the power to bridge vision and execution, clarity and complexity, strategy and reality.

By Tristan Thompson