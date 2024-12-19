ONE Development Begins Construction on Laguna Residence, the Region's First Fully AI-Integrated Residential Community The development will feature iconic twin towers connected by the region's largest podium-level lagoon, surrounded by lush landscapes.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ONE Development

ONE Development has officially announced the start of construction on Laguna Residence, its flagship project with a total value over AED2 billion, with ground being broken just 55 days after the launch.

Scheduled for completion and delivery in Q4 2027, Laguna Residence will be the region's first fully AI-integrated residential community, redefining modern living with innovative, thoughtfully designed spaces that integrate technology and sustainability, all while prioritizing the comfort and needs of residents.

The development will feature iconic twin towers connected by the region's largest podium-level lagoon, surrounded by lush landscapes. By delivering the project on an accelerated timeline, ONE Development demonstrates its commitment to excellence without compromising on quality, solidifying its reputation as a dynamic and trusted leader in the UAE's competitive real estate sector.

Ali Al Gebely, founder and Chairman of ONE Development, said, "We are here today celebrating breaking ground on this landmark project only 55 days after its launch. This dedication to expedience solidifies our commitments, not just to excellence in construction and design standards, but also to the community at large. By integrating AI technology as a core value, we are creating a living environment that enhances daily life, offering unparalleled convenience and comfort. As we bring this vision to life, we are not only shaping a project but fostering a community that thrives in a space designed for modern living; one that supports the UAE's ambition to lead as a global hub for innovation, sustainability, and quality of life."

Source: ONE Development

Laguna Residence will offer over 40 world-class amenities designed to promote wellness, cultivate a sense of community and social engagement and provide a diverse range of entertainment options. Units will cater for a variety of lifestyles with a broad range of desirable dwellings, from contemporary studios to sophisticated Skyhomes, all carefully designed to meet the aspirations of discerning residents and investors alike.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

"We Got Funded!" Netherlands-Based EME Raises US$5 Million in a Series A Round led by Wa'ed Ventures as it Expands into KSA

"Circularity is new for many industries here- we're working to shift the mindset by showing how overlooked materials are actually opportunities waiting to be unlocked."

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Entrepreneurs

"We Got Funded!" InvoiceQ Raises US$1.2 Million Pre-Series A Funding Round as it Aims to Expand Further into the GCC

With InvoiceQ's solutions, companies are able to comply with tax authorities, get dynamic system integrations, and advanced customization options.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

Ohana Development and Jacob & Co Unveil Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana in Abu Dhabi

The project boasts an array of amenities, including the Jacob & Co. Beach Club, Jacob & Co. Residents Club, and the Jacob & Co. Seafront Cigar Lounge.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

Emirati Women's Day 2022: Meet 10 Female Trailblazers From The UAE Who Are Championing Innovation And Entrepreneurship In The Country

The UAE was ranked number one across Arab nations in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2022.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Marketing

The 5 Greatest Challenges of YouTube Marketing

There is no denying that YouTube presents a huge opportunity to reach and engage with diverse audiences.

By Terry Tateossian
Finance

Fostering Financial Empowerment: Baraka Founder And CEO Feras Jalbout

Baraka founder and CEO Feras Jalbout is shaking up the world of investment in the UAE with his user-friendly investment platform based out of the Dubai International Financial Centre.

By Tamara Pupic