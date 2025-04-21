ONE Development Launches New Abu Dhabi Showroom in a Bid to Bolster UAE Presence

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ONE Development, a UAE-homegrown international boutique developer, has unveiled a new showroom in Abu Dhabi as part of its larger expansion plans across the UAE. Located on Saadiyat Island, the new office underscores the brand's commitment to positioning itself at the heart of the capital's cultural and lifestyle destination.

Designed to encompass ONE Development's commitment to innovation and disruptive experiences, the new showroom offers an immersive experience that puts a spotlight on the brand's approach to boutique real estate. Featuring state-of-the-art displays, curated design elements, and interactive spaces, the showroom serves as a gateway for clients to explore the developer's vision and upcoming projects

"The opening underscored the company's commitment to reinforcing its position as a key player in the UAE's thriving real estate and hospitality sectors and creating innovative and community-focused developments that define the future of urban living," Ali Al Gebely, founder and Chairman of ONE Development, said in a statement. "At ONE Development, we believe that meaningful living starts with environments designed around people's needs, aspirations, and sense of belonging. This showroom serves as a living testament to this vision, seamlessly merging advanced technology with thoughtful design and sustainability. It invites clients and partners alike to experience how we are transforming everyday living into a dynamic, forward-thinking ecosystem that anticipates and evolves with the needs of our community."

(Left to right) Ahmad Ayyoub, Vice Chairman, ONE Development; Ali Al Gebely, founder and Chairman of ONE Development; and Hamad Almulla, Board Member, ONE Development, at the opening of ONE Development's Abu Dhabi showroom. Image source. ONE Development

Since its inception, ONE Development has been able to deliver AI-integrated, lifestyle-driven projects tailored to meet evolving market needs. Among its flagship developments is Laguna Residence, a landmark project of a total value above AED2.4 billion located in Dubailand. As the region's first AI-enhanced residential community, Laguna Residence features a podium-level sandy beach lagoon framed by two architecturally bold towers and lush landscaping. Notably, the project's groundbreaking ceremony was held just 55 days after launch.

As ONE Development continues to grow its footprint both locally and internationally, with future plans extending to key global cities, the launch of its first showroom in Abu Dhabi aims to anchor its presence in the UAE while also setting the stage for future strategic expansion.