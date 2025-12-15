ONE Development Launches ONE Residence in Abu Dhabi The developer's debut in the capital features the world's first residential tower built with a fully integrated aerial mobility ecosystem.

ONE Development

ONE Development has officially launched ONE Residence, its first project in Abu Dhabi, marking the company's entry into the capital following the debut of Laguna Residence in Dubai.

The announcement was made at an event held on December 9, 2025, at Emirates Palace, attended by investors, industry leaders, and brand ambassador Amr Diab.

Located on Al Reem Island, ONE Residence is a 31-storey AI-integrated residential tower and is described as the world's first to feature a fully integrated aerial mobility ecosystem, including rooftop infrastructure for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and a drone-enabled logistics port. The system was developed in collaboration with Advanced Mobility Hub, part of Multi Level Group, and powered by VertiHub.

Source: ONE Development

Commenting on the launch, Ali Al Gebely, founder and Chairman of ONE Development, said the project represents a significant milestone for the Emirati developer and aligns with Abu Dhabi's long-term vision for innovation-led urban development.

Designed to combine waterfront living with city connectivity, ONE Residence offers AI-enabled features, premium amenities, and a lifestyle concept aimed at modern residents and investors.

The project reinforces ONE Development's regional expansion strategy, which includes developments in the UAE and Egypt, and positions the company within Abu Dhabi's evolving real estate landscape.

