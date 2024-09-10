Zafar talks about the success strategies she adopted in leading Phoenix Group's initial public offering (IPO), which was valued at approximately US$2.47 billion, in December 2023.

In the latest episode of Paradigm, we sit down with Farah Zafar, the co-founder and CEO of Lyvely, a UAE-based platform that integrates e-commerce, content creation, and blockchain technology, as well as the Managing Director and Chief Legal Officer of Phoenix Group, the MENA region's first crypto and blockchain conglomerate listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). During the hour-long conversation, Zafar offers key insights into how she has forged a career where her expertise in law, technology, and strategic vision have seamlessly converged.

Indeed, the entrepreneur's experience so far has involved tenures in the legal and strategic sectors at renowned regional companies such as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and UAE-based investment company Dubai Holding.

Today, as the driving force behind Lyvely, Zafar says her aim is to reshape the digital landscape by enabling content creators and users to monetize their online interactions- a model that she sees as being a significant leap towards a Web3.0 future.

Zafar also talks about the success strategies she adopted in leading Phoenix Group's initial public offering (IPO), which was valued at approximately US$2.47 billion, in December 2023. The founder thus goes on to note that her growth trajectory has been a testament to her "relentless energy and strategic prowess."

The interview then sees Zafar delve into her daily routine, her mindset towards high-stakes decision-making, and how she maintains peak performance across multiple demanding roles.

While revealing that her business choices are driven by a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to honor her father's sacrifices, Zafar adds that the key to having a successful career is to simply "be the hardest working person in the room, never stop learning, and embrace challenges outside your comfort zone."

