In a region defined by rapid growth and high-stakes ambition, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has charted a distinct course—one built on measured resilience, long-term value, and economic diversification that places people and purpose at the centre of progress.

FROM CAPITAL PROJECTS TO CAPITAL CONFIDENCE

Fifteen years since its establishment, Shurooq's portfolio spans AED 7.2 billion in total investments and partnerships across 52 integrated developments. But to reduce its story to numbers would be to overlook its real achievement: building an economy where purpose, perfor mance, and people align.

Across real estate, tourism, cultural development, and commercial infrastructure, Shurooq has consis tently prioritized value over volume. Each investment is designed not just to fill space, but to fill gaps — in opportunity, employment, sustain ability, and competitiveness.

Image source: Shurooq

"True development is not measured by concrete alone," says H.E Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq. "It's measured by the confidence we generate — among investors, entrepreneurs, visitors, and our own people. That trust is our most valuable return." This philosophy has shaped how Shurooq oper ates. It has created over 5,000 jobs across sectors and formed more than 10 joint ventures, building platforms that invite both local enterprise and global investment. Its real estate developments alone have attracted buyers from nearly 100 countries, reflecting the emirate's growing appeal as a stable, opportunity-rich market.

A PLATFORM AP PROACH TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

Shurooq's impact isn't measured solely by projects completed or revenue generated. Its true legacy lies in the commer cial ecosystems it has enabled—particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which now form the backbone of the UAE's economic agenda. Unlike accelerators or incubators, Shurooq doesn't provide direct mentorship or funding. Instead, it builds the destinations that serve as the platforms on which entrepreneurs can succeed. From leisure and tourism destinations to revitalized heritage quarters, each Shurooq asset is developed with commercial visibility, footfall, and long-term access in mind. Today, over 600 busi nesses operate across Shurooq-managed destinations.

Image source: Shurooq

Among them: 87 SMEs and nearly 300 women-led enterprises, active in sectors ranging from artisanal crafts to boutique hospitality. These businesses aren't posi tioned on the periphery— they are woven into the very fabric of Sharjah's cultural, tourism, and retail assets. This is particularly visible at places like Al Heera Beach, Al Qasba, Al Majaz ing with incubators or SME-focused entities, it complements them—offer ing built environments that facilitate access, footfall, and operational viability. Working closely with Waterfront, Khorfakkan Beach, and the Heart of Sharjah, where hundreds of local vendors and creatives run outlets, design studios, and F&B concepts. In Shurooq's model, place-making is not a backdrop to enterprise—it is the foundation of it.

INFRASTRUCTURE AS EMPOWERMENT

What differentiates Shurooq from traditional development entities is its infrastructure-led approach to empower ment. Instead of compet semi-government entities, Shurooq ensures that entrepreneurs operating within its destinations benefit from fast-tracked licensing, regulatory ease, and business support services.

"We are the platform builders. Others deliver capacity-building. Together, we support long-term enterprise growth," says Al Qaseer. This collaborative model is bearing measurable results. In the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report, Sharjah ranked 4th in the GCC and 7th in the MENA region—an indication that the emirate is gaining recognition not just for infrastructure quality, but for its start-up friendli ness and business accessibility.

Image source: Shurooq

BUILDING WITH VISION, LEADING WITH PURPOSE

Shurooq's development philosophy has always been guided by Sharjah's broader vision—anchored by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the leader ship of H.E. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq. Under their guidance, the Authority has embraced long-term thinking over short-term gain, focusing on sustain able sectors that serve both economic and societal goals.

Its real estate investments have delivered returns without inflating risk. Its hospitality assets, including the eco-driven Sharjah Collection, have married tourism with SME integration. And through destinations that welcome both global investors and local artisans, Shurooq has proven that sustainability and profitability can move in lockstep

Through the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), its dedicated FDI arm, Shurooq has attracted AED 96.75 billion in capital since 2016, across 617 projects, contributing to 46,761 new jobs. Yet beyond the statistics, Shurooq's leadership remains focused on one thing: creating a develop ment legacy that enables others to grow.

Image source: Shurooq

WHAT COMES NEXT

As the world recalibrates its economic assumptions, Shurooq continues to prioritise integration, circular economies, and enterprise access. New developments will carry forward the same principles that defined the last 15 years—accessibility, heritage, environmental consciousness, and inclusivity—while embrac ing innovation and entrepreneurship at their core. In the words of H.E Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer,

"The real return on investment is not in what we build, but in what we enable—jobs, ideas, partnerships, and long-term confidence. That's the business Shurooq is in." For entrepreneurs looking not only for capital or incubation, but for a place to grow their vision—the path, quite literally, runs through Sharjah.

