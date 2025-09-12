Rebiha Helimi Champions Deeper Dubai-Africa Ties as Property Market Accelerates Helimi pledges efforts to bridge gaps with Africa via investment, collaboration and community growth initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rebiha Helimi

The emirate's property market is exhibiting robust momentum, and real-estate veteran Rebiha Helimi says she will use the surge as a platform to deepen connections between Dubai and Africa, focusing on developing projects, investment channels, and partnerships to benefit both regions.

According to recent data, Dubai recorded 49,606 property transactions in Q2 2025, totalling AED 147.6 billion, an 82% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The average sale price rose to AED 2.98 million, up 15.3% over two years. Meanwhile, rental growth remains strong though decelerating: overall residential rental rates rose by 8.5% year-on-year in May 2025, down from 21.1% a year earlier.

Villa prices have surged particularly fast in recent months. In July 2025, average villa prices were up more than 32% year-on-year, especially in premium neighbourhoods. At the same time, Dubai's real estate is catching the attention of foreign and first-time buyers thanks to incentives such as reduced registration fees and more flexible financing in the mid-tier housing sector.

Against this backdrop, Rebiha Helimi, speaking at a recent property summit, emphasised that "Dubai is no longer just a destination; it is a bridge." She elaborated, "My focus now is on bridging the gap between Dubai and Africa — not only in terms of investment and capital, but in knowledge sharing, cultural exchange, and urban development that benefits communities on both continents."

Helimi said she is exploring partnerships with African developers to pilot affordable housing projects in both Dubai and key African cities. "There's tremendous synergy in what Africa's growth markets need and what Dubai has to offer — infrastructure, regulatory expertise, financing models," she commented.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

