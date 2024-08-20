In this evolving landscape, governments and organizations must lead the way in envisioning and implementing new strategies to navigate these societal changes, to unlock human talent in a digital age.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a dynamic world shaped by climate change, artificial intelligence (AI), and pandemics, the essence of normality is transforming. These factors are fundamentally altering how people communicate, acquire knowledge, and carry out activities.

The integration of humans and machines is inevitable, especially in sectors heavily influenced by technology. The ability to adapt to new skills is an essential skill to stay relevant in a competitive job market. Workflow dynamics are evolving with the rise of new manufacturing zones as well as the popularity of remote work over conventional office environments. An increased focus on sustainable growth is reshaping human management policies and well-being metrics. In this evolving landscape, governments and organizations must lead the way in envisioning and implementing new strategies to navigate these societal changes, to unlock human talent in a digital age.

Preconceived notions and even core ideas around work must be forgotten. A forward-thinking approach is necessary, one that addresses evolving needs and harnesses the power of technology to drive growth. Three key pillars will be crucial to this transformation–namely, the identification of future skills, the redefinition of productivity and the way we look at work, particularly with the consideration of sustainability, and finally, the redesign of conventional workplaces and new environments to maximize agility and efficiency.

PILLAR 1: RESHAPING WORK WITH FUTURE MODELS AND SKILLS

The way we work is changing, and organizations must transition from role-based career paths to talent pools, while adapting their mindsets towards employee skills. Leaders must embrace new leadership styles that resonate with the workforce.

A key trend in this area is the rise of the gig economy. A rising number of workers are choosing flexible, gig-based job arrangements rather than the traditional 9-5 model. This growth has been driven by the rise of online marketplaces that link independent contractors with specific skillsets with consumers needing them. Organizations navigating this terrain must be agile and flexible. Traditional work hierarchies need to be rethought. An emphasis ought to be placed on essential proficiencies and capacities instead of traditional credentials. Talent flexibility and good decision-making will be key to utilizing this new talent pool.

As new technologies like AI continue to reshape industries, there is an emphasis on the development of skills, requiring a shift in the mindset of organizations to training and development. According to a World Economy Forum study, over four out of 10 tasks will be automated by 2027. Forward-thinking organizations must ensure employees are trained to adapt not only to new skills and technologies, but to adopt a mindset of continuous learning and development. However, gaining new technical skills will not be enough as human skills will still act as a differentiator. The world of tomorrow will require a blend of hard, technical skills with human skills like creativity, agility, and resilience in a dynamic work environment that throws up unexpected challenges.

The key to embracing and implementing these changes will be clear, competent, holistic leadership. This model departs from conventional hierarchical and top-down approaches, embracing people-centric, teamwork-oriented, and collaborative methods that lead to progress and satisfaction beyond what traditional organizations can achieve. Being a leader now involves the ability to have great interpersonal acumen, be adaptable, and most importantly, be truly authentic.

Related: As Artificial Intelligence Soars, Startups Still Need The Human Touch To Succeed

PILLAR 2: PAVING THE WAY FOR A NEW WORKFORCE

The second pillar of this transformation relies on developing productivity through the transformation of the workforce, the integration of digital tools, the usage of data-driven decision making, and a redefined understanding of performance.

Automation and artificial intelligence blur the boundary between man and machine, transforming how employees operate. They are catalysts to enhancing workers' potential. 90% of organizations expect to get work done using digital automation (bots) by 2025, versus only 10% in 2022, according to Executive Networks. Combining human expertise with technological innovation will transform the professional landscape, enhancing productivity and efficiency through intuitive, personalized systems.

Data-driven decision-making consists of implementing strategic choices and improvements based on the analysis and interpretation of information. It provides organizations with valuable insights into their operations. The integration of analytics will enhance productivity, quality of outcomes and improve efficiency. To utilize the power of data-driven decision-making, organizations must foster a culture of not only embracing data and advanced tools, but also adopting the right mindset to overcome possible skepticism.

Embracing all these changes has also influenced our concept of performance. Organizations are shifting away from the traditional "assembly line" mindset to embrace a more expansive measure of performance encompassing work dynamics and the integration of new tools, resulting in a shift towards an outcome-driven mindset. While it is relatively easy for some jobs to measure performance, for knowledge workers, this can be challenging. Employers must break down performance into smaller segments to effectively analyze employee output. There is no one definition of performance. Organizations must move away from preconceived ideas of it and establish dynamic metrics that are specific to themselves.

PILLAR 3: CREATING ENVIRONMENTS FOR TALENT TO PROSPER

The final pillar of this transformation is about bringing everything together though enabling the success of employees by crafting new, unique environments where talent can thrive.

Due to shifting notions of geographic constraints, companies are changing their strategies to establish more shared service organizations (SSOs). These SSOs centralize back-end functions and enhance support for internal teams from a single location, thus improving efficiency and reducing costs. They also act as the foundational infrastructure for implementing cutting-edge technologies throughout a company. This is further enhanced by the rise in the adoption of global business services that provide support functions by encompassing multiple service delivery models globally. To maximize these advancements, organizations must invest in robust digital infrastructure like cloud computing.

Given that 80% of organizations are struggling to find the people they need, according to one report, it is important to create a powerful brand, not just through a logo and a tagline, but in terms of vision, values, and bringing ideas to life. Companies are also focused on improving their employee value proposition to attract and retain talent, particularly with the rise in prominence of millennials and Gen Z in the workforce who have a preference towards a balanced, flexible lifestyle. Other key areas of improvement include aligning a company's internal culture to employee values of shaping the future, as well as enhancing financial compensation.

Another trend is the rise of phygital spaces, a state where technology combines physical and digital spaces to create interconnected work environments that drive efficiency and collaboration while satisfying employees' need for flexibility and work-life balance. The workplace of the future will move away from conventional layouts and instead craft settings that breed collaboration, familiarity and community. Building these spaces sustainably must also be a priority.

With the rise of technology and the rapid evolution of global norms, work is due for a revolution. AI and digital technologies improve productivity and efficiency, but they must be implemented with a human-centric approach. New work environments must be created, and novel policies and practices need to be embraced to fully unlock human potential. The future of work offers unprecedented challenges, but limitless opportunities.

Related: Doomsday Or Dawn? Analyzing Artificial Intelligence's Radical Reinvention Of Software As A Service