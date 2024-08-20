Jad Elias

Work Experience

Jad Elias is a Senior Managing Director and Qatar Lead at FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Redefining Normal: How To Unlock Human Talent In A Digital Age

In this evolving landscape, governments and organizations must lead the way in envisioning and implementing new strategies to navigate these societal changes, to unlock human talent in a digital age.

More Authors You Might Like