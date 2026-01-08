You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

R.Evolution has revealed the architectural concept for Eywa Way of Water, the second project in its Eywa Collection, located along the Dubai Water Canal.



The development is planned as a waterfront residential building comprising 65 private residences. According to the developer, the project is designed around an integrated approach to architecture, incorporating natural light, ventilation, water features, and energy-efficient systems.



Eywa Way of Water has been designed by Zane Tetere of OAD Architects. The building features a sculptural form inspired by water, with a façade composed of glazed ceramic panels and marine-themed bas-relief elements.



Residences are planned with open layouts, terraces, and canal-facing outdoor spaces. Interior specifications include natural materials such as marble and wood flooring, non-toxic finishes, and systems intended to support indoor air quality. The project also incorporates home automation and is designed to meet WiredScore Platinum connectivity standards.



Additional features include EMF-shielded bedrooms, grounded electrical sockets, and building systems designed to integrate environmental and wellness-focused considerations within a contemporary residential framework.

A full level of the building is devoted to longevity, wellness, and rejuvenation, offering more than 45 curated experiences designed to restore balance across body, mind, and spirit.



Residents can access a holistic spa journey that encompasses 6 swimming pools, including a 25-meter infinity pool and an indoor pool, Himalayan salt, infrared and herbal saunas, cryotherapy, Ayurvedic and Japanese therapy suites, and a traditional hammam. Immersive spaces, including a 15 metre high Crystal Sound Meditation Pyramid, a contemplative meditation labyrinth, and a 500 metre Tiger Eye barefoot pathway, invite sensory recalibration and energetic alignment.



At the heart of the community, the Eywa Clubhouse serves as a hub of culture and connection, featuring a curated library of 2,500 volumes, private dining salons, a cinema and music terrace, and an intimate cigar lounge. Daily sound healing rituals, gong ceremonies, and candlelit gatherings establish a rhythm of conscious community living.

Eywa Way of Water sets a new benchmark for regenerative luxury. Each residence benefits from air purification with MERV14+ filtration and ionisation, and Sound Vibration Harmonised Living Water systems, ensuring exceptional purity throughout.



The project is on track to achieve LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certification and has already received WiredScore Platinum pre-certification. Hydroponic micro farms cultivate thousands of plants using up to 90% less water, while advanced energy strategies reduce consumption by approximately 40%, demonstrating that true luxury is both intelligent and enduring.



Commenting on the unveiling of this next icon, Alex Zagrebelny, Chairman and CEO of R.Evolution, said, "Eywa Way of Water is not simply a building. It is a living ecosystem where architecture, energy, ritual, and nature work together to elevate life itself. This is the future of luxury real estate: regenerative, intentional, and deeply human."



With a delivered portfolio exceeding €600 million GDV and a pioneering development pipeline, R.Evolution continues to shape the future of longevity-led, regenerative luxury living.

Eywa Way of Water follows the global success of Eywa Tree of Life, named World's Best Property 2024 by the International Property Awards and has been recognized at the 2025–2026 Arabian, Dubai & Saudi Arabian Property and Hotel Awards, winning Apartment/Condominium Development – Dubai, Residential High Rise Development – Dubai, and Single Apartment/Condominium – Dubai.