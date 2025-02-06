RH Luxury Properties Boss Rebiha Helimi Launches Plans to Link Dubai and Africa Real Estate

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

RH Luxury Properties, led by founder and CEO Rebiha Helimi, is expanding its operations to establish a direct link between Dubai's dynamic realty sector and the emerging fiscal strength within Africa. This is carefully strategized to effectively promote cross-continental revenue-producing activities to further enhance the flow of capital between the two regions.

Africa is home to approximately 135,200 high-net-worth individuals, each possessing investable wealth of at least USD 1 million. Collectively, they hold total assets of USD 2.5 trillion. The continent's "Big 5" wealth markets— South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco—together account for 56% of Africa's millionaires and over 90% of its billionaires.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in African investors choosing Dubai as their preferred destination for property investments. This trend highlights the financial capacity and growing attraction among Africa's mega-rich personalities to invest in ultra-advanced cities like Dubai.

Rebiha Helimi's 2025 pipeline focuses on connecting Africa's elite with exclusive listings in Dubai, providing customized services that her competitors are unable to match.

RH Luxury Properties founder and CEO Rebiha Helimi

Source: RH Luxury

Rebiha Helimi also plans to create a stronger network between African investors and Dubai developers, aggressively pushing for collaboration and mutual growth. By organizing private events and investor gatherings, RH Luxury Properties shall provide a platform for building lasting partnerships. Her strategy is aimed at empowering Africa's affluent with premium access to global real estate opportunities.

