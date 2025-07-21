Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Across the multitude of malls and shopping complexes the UAE has to offer, the name "Jashanmal Group" has become a familiar sight for many. But while the company has over 150 stores across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India today, its story begins in 1919 in Basra– a port city in the south of Iraq. "Our 106-year-old legacy is rooted in a simple principle: trust is why we exist," says Shuja Jashanmal, the Group's CEO. "From our first store in Basra to today's omnichannel presence, we've consistently brought world-class quality to the region, always at fair prices, never overcharging. That consistency in delivering on our promise is what 'Jashanmal' stands for - trust earned through resilience, quality upheld across generations, and values honored through every evolution. We balance heritage and innovation by embedding these principles in a modern retail setting. True longevity comes from honoring our past while boldly shaping the future."

While the retail industry in the UAE and the wider region went through multiple makeovers in the past century, the Jashanmal Group steadily cemented itself as an avenue for affordable luxury. "Our meticulously curated lineup features iconic global brands such as Bally, BOSS, Brooks Brothers, MAX&Co., Reiss and others for the GCC market, emphasizing quality and refined aesthetics," Shuja explains. "Our strategy focuses on exclusivity and experiential retail. Our stores are designed as showrooms where customers engage deeply with products. Luxury gift cards, featuring elegant packaging and flexibility, further elevate the gifting experience. We aim to make luxury attainable while driving trends like sustainable consumption, leveraging our 20+ years of brand partnerships to cement our leadership in this high-growth space."

Here, the CEO explains how measured modifications to the Group's operations over the years have allowed the company to not just adapt to changes in the ecosystem but often initiate them. "Jashanmal's core target audience has been Emiratis and Arabs, affluent western and Indian expats," Shuja says. "While their expectations have evolved with the market, our core demographic remains premium-focused consumers. Today's shoppers demand convenience, personalization, and bespoke experiences which has driven the launch of our digital gift cards and curated online assortments. Factors like mobile-centricity and cultural traditions (e.g., Ramadan gifting) have had a huge influence on the market environment. We respond with hyper-localized offerings, such as the exclusive Ramadan collection across our fashion brands, retro refrigerators designed for the Emirati majlis, and more — ensuring we resonate across generations and nationalities in the GCC."

Image courtesy Jashanmal Group

At the heart of Jashanmal Group's ability to keep up with shifting trends and behaviors is a strategic approach towards consumer insights, explains Shuja. "Our leadership team engages directly with market data, franchise partners, and customers to anticipate shifts," he continues. "For example, by identifying Ramadan gifting trends early, we drove a 50% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in gift card sales. We also align with macro-visionaries like the UAE's Vision 2030, embedding sustainability and digital growth into our strategy. Staying agile and curious ensures we lead rather than follow."

A 2024 report by UAE-based investment banking advisory firm Alpen Capital showed that retail sales in the GCC are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% to reach a whopping US$386.9 billion in 2028. "Moreover, the UAE's retail landscape stands among the world's most dynamic, characterized by rapid digital adoption, experiential consumer expectations, and sustained growth, with sales projected to reach $139 billion by 2028, according to a report by Yardstick Marketing Management," Shuja adds. "At Jashanmal Group, we've thrived in premium segments, primarily fashion, curated home solutions, premium appliances, beauty, and fragrances, with partnerships with notable brands like MAX&Co. and Reiss, that saw over 20% YoY growth during Ramadan."

In recent times, perhaps the single most significant shift in the retail industry has been the shift towards e-commerce. Identifying it, and then transforming Jashanmal Group into an omnichannel business turned out to be a game-changer for the company. "Our success is anchored in recognizing pivotal industry shifts early," Shuja reiterates. "The rise of omnichannel retail prompted our strategic launch of Jashanmal.com in 2020, which now drives consistent double-digit annual growth. Meanwhile our physical stores evolved into experiential showrooms. Managing e-commerce for prestigious brands like Bally and Clarks has significantly broadened our market presence and deepened our connection with discerning customers. This synergy between online and offline lets customers "touch and feel" premium products while enjoying seamless digital perks. This makes omnichannel non-negotiable for modern retail."

Image courtesy Jashanmal Group

"Similarly, the demand for sustainable luxury and hyper-personalization has aligned perfectly with our expansion into digital gift cards, a category that surged by 50% during Ramadan," Shuja continues. "These trends accelerated our vision to transition from traditional retail to an agile, experience-driven retail leader. By transforming stores into experiential hubs and leveraging cultural moments like Ramadan gifting, we've remained proactive in catering to evolving consumer expectations and continued to deepen our regional relevance and pioneer the future of retail."

While it may seem evident that a close watch on the market and consumer insights has led Jashanmal Group to persist and thrive amid the changes that have defined the industry it operates in, Shuja himself credits the Group's success to two simple factors. "The secret to our 106-year longevity lies at the intersection of family legacy and forward-thinking values," he says. "At its core, we operate on a principle instilled by my late grandfather: "Always keep the family together." This unity, maintained through generations despite evolving perspectives, creates the stability that fuels every facet of our business. It fuels our dual commitment to long-term relationships and service excellence, where every action prioritizes enduring impact over short-term gains. This manifests as a culture where succession is earned, not inherited, necessitating leaders to prove their worth. We honor tradition while empowering new generations to innovate. Values such as integrity and adaptability are ingrained in our corporate culture, empowering us to navigate evolving market landscapes, from entering e-commerce to launching our gift card initiative. Family unity, merit-driven evolution, and commitment to excellence will drive our pursuit to remain the retail pioneers in the GCC region for centuries to come."

Pantazelos exquisite collection of luxury items expertly crafted in silver available at Jashanmal Store. Image courtesy Jashanmal Group

It is because of these values that Shuja explains his aspirations for the future in terms of a timeline that will most certainly extend beyond his tenure as Group CEO. "At Jashanmal, we believe that leadership is merit-based– this mindset has taught me to value agility over hierarchy, customer insights over assumptions, and to empower fresh perspectives," he says. "It is our succession philosophy: the next generation will lead by demonstrating value, ensuring Jashanmal progress without compromising the core values that define us."

For the moment, however, Shuja is happy to take on the role of helming the Group's future goals. "Looking forward, we'll strengthen our core retail and distribution while expanding strategic partnerships, bringing iconic luxury brands to the GCC," he declares. "Digital innovation and experiential retail will continue to accelerate. Sustainability will be integral across the value chain, aligning with the spirit of UAE Vision 2030. Ultimately, we're building on our legacy to define the future of modern retail, balancing heritage with relentless pursuit of progress!"