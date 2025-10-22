The debut highlights the company's expansion beyond China and reflects growing collaboration between the UAE and China in the emerging new-energy vehicle sector.

Chinese automaker ROX Motor has unveiled its new global flagship SUV, the ROX ADAMAS, in Abu Dhabi — its first international launch event.

The debut highlights the company's expansion beyond China and reflects growing collaboration between the UAE and China in the emerging new-energy vehicle sector.

The global launch of ROX Motor's flagship SUV, the ADAMAS, in Abu Dhabi was accompanied by the opening of the Borouge–ROX Motor Innovative Materials Joint Laboratory, established to co-develop advanced materials for new-energy vehicles. The initiative is aimed at accelerating research and supporting Abu Dhabi's strategy to build a sustainable, innovation-driven mobility sector.

In just three years, ROX Motor has launched its first model, the ROX 01, expanded into nearly 30 international markets, and built several global partnerships. Its latest collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is expected to help the company advance localization efforts and expand user-focused innovation in the region.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at ADIO, said the launch "represents more than a new vehicle — it is a milestone that underscores Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for innovation and future industries." He added that partnerships like the one between ROX Motor and Borouge demonstrate how international innovation can be channelled into building a stronger industrial ecosystem that supports sustainable mobility and long-term investment in the UAE.

Jarvis Yan, founder and CEO, ROX Motor, said, "ROX ADAMAS represents the next phase of our international strategy and our long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi as a partner in shaping the future of luxury mobility. Through close alignment with Abu Dhabi's industrial vision and innovation agenda, we aim to redefine what a luxury new energy brand can represent globally."

Available in both six- and seven-seat configurations, ROX ADAMAS combines versatility and practicality to meet the needs of regional lifestyles, equally suited for family travel, long-distance adventure, or everyday comfort. Powered by ROX's next-generation REEV system, it achieves a 235-km pure-electric and 1,226-km total range, with dual-motor AWD delivering 350 kW, 740 N·m, and 0–100 km/h in 5.5 s. A closed air suspension with DCC adaptive damping comfort and control across all terrains, supported by optimised driving modes including road, mountain, mud, snow, wading, and sand, plus off-road cruise control (2–15 km/h) and hill descent control (2–35 km/h) to enhance stability, safety, and ease of operation. A dedicated desert thermal management system maintains consistent performance and reliability even under extreme conditions.



Inside, the ROX OS Intelligent Cockpit, powered by the Qualcomm 8155 chip, integrates Arabic voice control, multi-screen interaction, and a global app ecosystem. Features such as L2+ driver assistance, OTA updates, and a 2.2kW inside/ 3.5kW external V2L output enhance everyday convenience, while the tailgate kitchen 2.0 and roof-edge canopy transform ROX ADAMAS into a refined space for outdoor living, bringing "Gliding Luxury" from urban roads to the world's most open landscapes.

"ROX ADAMAS demonstrates how technology, craftsmanship, and partnership can advance together," added Jarvis. "Born from Chinese innovation and refined through Abu Dhabi's standards of excellence, it represents our shared belief that true luxury lies in collaboration and progress."