Dubai-based real estate developer Samana Developers has risen to the fifth position in off-plan seller volume for the first half of 2025, according to Property Monitor and Oqood. The milestone comes in the wake of a period of unprecedented growth, record-breaking sales, and new projects.

The company achieved 600% growth in 2023 and secured a 2.8% market share in off-plan sales during the same year. This expansion propelled Samana into Dubai's top seven developers in 2024, where it now commands 4.4% market share in off-plan sales and manages a portfolio valued at over AED 17 billion.

Image courtesy Samana Developers

In June 2025, Samana Developers recorded its best-ever monthly sales reaching a value of AED1.1 billion. This performance contributed towards 40% growth in sales for the first half of the year compared to the previous year, solidifying Samana's position as the 5th among top property developers in off-plan sales for H1 2025 in Dubai. A significant factor in this success is the strong international demand, with 86% of Samana Developers' sales attributed to foreign investors, further highlighting Dubai's enduring appeal as a secure and high-growth investment destination.

Samana Developers launched 12 new projects in 2024 alone. Building on this momentum, the company has set a target to launch 18 projects by the end of 2025- eight more than their target for 2024. Samana Developers has already delivered four projects to date and plans to hand over an additional four by the close of 2025, further solidifying its reputation for timely delivery and quality construction.

Image courtesy Samana Developers

"Our exceptional growth, including a 40% increase in sales in H1 2025, is a direct reflection of Dubai's robust and expanding real estate market," Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said in a statement. "The latest data indicates that the overall Dubai residential sales, combining villas and apartments, have risen by 38% in value in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching AED 262.7 billion. This strong market performance, fuelled by sustained investor confidence and a growing population, provides an ideal environment for our strategic expansion and commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative projects."

