Samana Developers Partners With Dubai Land Department to Enable Greater Gender Inclusivity in Dubai's Real Estate Market 48% of Samana Developers' workforce is currently made up of female employees.

SAMANA Developers, a UAE-based real estate developer, has entered into a strategic partnership with Dubai Land Department (DLD) to further its commitment towards creating a more inclusive and gender equitable real estate sector—specifically by promoting greater women's leadership and participation within Dubai's booming property market.

The partnership aligns with DLD's She Pioneers initiative, which aims to celebrate and recognize the key role women play in driving sustainable growth in the real estate market while simultaneously increasing female investment. With the goal of establishing a strong and influential female presence across every stage of the real estate value chain, the initiative also seeks to transform women into confident investors, key decision-makers, and dynamic industry professionals. This, in turn, aligns with Dubai's progressive development agenda, which prioritises the advancement of female talent and promotes gender equality across all vital sectors.

As part of this new partnership with DLD, Samana Developers will launch a series of impactful programs, including mentorship schemes pairing seasoned industry leaders with aspiring female professionals, dedicated networking events to foster community and collaboration, specialized training courses for female real estate agents, and tailored investment packages designed to support women entrepreneurs on their property ownership journey.

"Our strategic collaboration with Samana Developers is deeply valued, as it places women's encouragement at the heart of its mission," noted Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at DLD. "This initiative aligns seamlessly with our broader vision to foster a supportive ecosystem in which women can thrive and actively contribute to the growth of the real estate sector—an essential pillar of Dubai's economy. Ultimately, it reflects the emirate's visionary leadership in championing gender parity and unlocking the full potential of female talent across all sectors."

Urusa Imran, Director of Business Development at Samana Developers, highlighted the driving philosophy behind the initiative: "At Samana Developers, where women currently make up 48% of our workforce, we believe that enabling women is essential to the advancement of any modern society. This partnership with Dubai Land Department is a significant step forward in translating that belief into measurable impact. We are confident in the power of women to lead transformative change and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of real estate in Dubai."

By aligning strategic goals and resources, both organisations thus hope to drive meaningful change and reinforce Dubai's position as a global leader in progressive, people-centric urban development.

