Saudi Communications Ministry Concludes 'HealthTech Challenge' The challenge spanned three months, covering registration, business model development, the training camp, and technical support.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy MCIT

The Center of Digital Entrepreneurship (CODE), affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, concluded the "HealthTech Challenge" after a specialized training journey that culminated in honoring innovative projects at the closing ceremony.

The challenge spanned three months, covering registration, business model development, the training camp, and technical support, culminating in competition day. It aimed to empower Saudi teams in the health technology field to develop innovative digital solutions combining advanced business models with product innovation principles in the healthcare sector.
The challenge saw the participation of specialized teams from various regions of the Kingdom that benefited from intensive workshops and mentoring sessions to support their projects.
In the finals, they presented prototypes that included data analysis tools, interactive interfaces, and systems for extracting medical information.
The results saw Premedica, Clinome, and Zofa Lab win the top three positions, receiving prizes totaling SAR 450,000 from MVP Lab / NTDP.
Moreover, Vleed, AI Sima, and iCareWay won the "Generative AI Award" presented by the organizing partner, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC).
The "HealthTech Challenge" is one of CODE's strategic initiatives, aimed at developing national talent in digital health, enhancing the innovation ecosystem, and supporting the digital economy in vital sectors, thereby contributing to improving the quality of healthcare services.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Finance

VC Voices: Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, 500 Global

Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, 500 Global, reveals what it takes to secure funding and grow smart.

By Tamara Pupic
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Leadership

Why Education Is the Key to Building Better Leaders

Leadership is not a title; it's a commitment to constant growth.

By Martin Rowinski
News and Trends

Qatar Airways and Accenture's AI-Powered Partnership to Set New Benchmark in Aviation Excellence

Partnership supports the development of AI-powered solutions, adding value to wider aviation sector

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growing a Business

This 'Lumberjack Strategy' Helps Me Find New Clients Quickly — and With Way Less Effort

I used this strategy to get clients easily and skip networking events for good. You can too.

By Chuck Blakeman