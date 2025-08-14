The challenge spanned three months, covering registration, business model development, the training camp, and technical support.

The Center of Digital Entrepreneurship (CODE), affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, concluded the "HealthTech Challenge" after a specialized training journey that culminated in honoring innovative projects at the closing ceremony.

The challenge spanned three months, covering registration, business model development, the training camp, and technical support, culminating in competition day. It aimed to empower Saudi teams in the health technology field to develop innovative digital solutions combining advanced business models with product innovation principles in the healthcare sector.

The challenge saw the participation of specialized teams from various regions of the Kingdom that benefited from intensive workshops and mentoring sessions to support their projects.

In the finals, they presented prototypes that included data analysis tools, interactive interfaces, and systems for extracting medical information.

The results saw Premedica, Clinome, and Zofa Lab win the top three positions, receiving prizes totaling SAR 450,000 from MVP Lab / NTDP.

Moreover, Vleed, AI Sima, and iCareWay won the "Generative AI Award" presented by the organizing partner, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC).

The "HealthTech Challenge" is one of CODE's strategic initiatives, aimed at developing national talent in digital health, enhancing the innovation ecosystem, and supporting the digital economy in vital sectors, thereby contributing to improving the quality of healthcare services.