You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF), an investment fund to support the sustainable development of the Kingdom's cultural sector, hosted a roundtable and networking lunch at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, bringing together industry leaders, major studio executives, filmmakers, producers, and financiers.

Titled "Collaborate and Invest: Shaping the Future of the Film Industry," the event explored tailored financing mechanisms driving sustainable growth in the film sector and foster international collaborations, aligning with Saudi Arabia's vision to become a global hub for creative filmmaking.

During the event, CDF announced a significant expansion of its role in supporting film projects, introducing a comprehensive financial excellence framework. This approach, created in close collaboration with various partners within the Saudi film ecosystem, aims to streamline funding processes, enhance clarity, and expand access for stakeholders across the entire film industry value chain.

The framework aims to improve the efficiency of the incentives process, targeting a 60% reduction in processing times for successful applications. Key components include:

Clear Eligibility Criteria: Clear guidelines for accessing financial support.

Clear guidelines for accessing financial support. Well-Defined Evaluation Process: Objective assessments for project funding to enhance decision-making.

Objective assessments for project funding to enhance decision-making. Faster Processing Times: An integrated digital system for submitting, tracking, and managing funding applications.

This new direction reflects CDF's strategic commitment to accelerating the growth of the Saudi film sector, aligning closely with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and cultural empowerment.

By enhancing the funding infrastructure and fostering a competitive, globally connected film industry, CDF aims to position Saudi Arabia as a leading destination for the film sector.

Related: UAE Homegrown Production House 1301 Films Aims to Promote MENA Region's Original Formats