Saudi Cultural Development Fund's Tailored Financing Could Accelerate the Kingdom's Filmmaking Ambitions Insights from a roundtable discussion held at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

The Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF), an investment fund to support the sustainable development of the Kingdom's cultural sector, hosted a roundtable and networking lunch at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, bringing together industry leaders, major studio executives, filmmakers, producers, and financiers.

Titled "Collaborate and Invest: Shaping the Future of the Film Industry," the event explored tailored financing mechanisms driving sustainable growth in the film sector and foster international collaborations, aligning with Saudi Arabia's vision to become a global hub for creative filmmaking.

During the event, CDF announced a significant expansion of its role in supporting film projects, introducing a comprehensive financial excellence framework. This approach, created in close collaboration with various partners within the Saudi film ecosystem, aims to streamline funding processes, enhance clarity, and expand access for stakeholders across the entire film industry value chain.

The framework aims to improve the efficiency of the incentives process, targeting a 60% reduction in processing times for successful applications. Key components include:

  • Clear Eligibility Criteria: Clear guidelines for accessing financial support.
  • Well-Defined Evaluation Process: Objective assessments for project funding to enhance decision-making.
  • Faster Processing Times: An integrated digital system for submitting, tracking, and managing funding applications.

This new direction reflects CDF's strategic commitment to accelerating the growth of the Saudi film sector, aligning closely with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and cultural empowerment.

By enhancing the funding infrastructure and fostering a competitive, globally connected film industry, CDF aims to position Saudi Arabia as a leading destination for the film sector.

Related: UAE Homegrown Production House 1301 Films Aims to Promote MENA Region's Original Formats
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

Why Dubai Is the Next Global Haven for Entrepreneurs and the Ultra-Wealthy

I moved to Dubai 16 years ago to build something real. Here's my journey and the city's role in shaping my success.

By Henri Al Helaly
News and Trends

Prince Khaled Backs Enhanced Games, Calls It "Ultimate Biohacking" Opportunity for Elite Athletes

The Enhanced Games announced its first host city as Las Vegas and aims to stage first edition in 2026.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Lyvely Named Official Audition Platform for 'The Final Pitch: Dubai'

Applications to audition for The Final Pitch's upcoming Dubai edition are officially open for UAE and non-UAE based international entrepreneurs looking to pitch their business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Women Entrepreneur®

From Beauty to Business: The Rise of Self-Made Beauty Entrepreneur Ashley Aquilina

Ashley Aquilina, founder of Ashley Aquilina Academy, on how an unshakeable belief in her craft became the foundation of a remarkable business journey.

By Tamara Pupic
Technology

OnePane Empowers Enterprises to Build Cloud and Business Resilience

With 83% of CIOs reporting cloud overspend, OnePane offers Middle East businesses a clearer path to sustainable transformation

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff