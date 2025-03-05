"Unlike cities with centuries-old culinary traditions, Dubai thrives on boldness, diversity, and innovation. Here, dining is not just about food—it's a full-fledged experience."

Alexander Sysoev, Founder of Great List, is transforming the way diners discover top restaurants with expert-curated recommendations. Now expanding into Dubai, Great List is set to guide both business and leisure diners to unforgettable culinary experiences, offering tailored categories for every occasion—from fine dining to quality casual catch-ups.

In this exclusive interview, Alexander shares his insights into Dubai's evolving dining scene and how Great List caters to even the most discerning food lovers, surprising them with a selection of venues and experiences unlike anything seen before.

1.Among the many restaurant guides, you chose to focus on the most experienced and demanding gourmets. Why did you take such a challenging path, and how did the idea of Great List come about?

"Great List was born from a desire to find truly outstanding restaurants in every city. Many platforms base their recommendations on mass reviews, paid partnerships, or inconsistent ratings. We saw an opportunity to create something different—an expert-driven guide curated by a team of over 100 individuals with impeccable taste, extensive experience, and complete independence. Most of them are either top executives or business owners—essentially HNWIs with a deep passion for gastronomy. Great List is not just a ranking or a platform with paid listings. It is a carefully curated collection of restaurants that set the highest standards in everything—from cuisine and service to atmosphere and attention to detail. Our audience isn't just looking for good food; they seek exceptional dining experiences. Our approach is based on quality and independent evaluation. Our team visits restaurants anonymously, pays for their meals, and assesses every aspect—from dish execution to service consistency. If a chef leaves or quality declines, we revisit our recommendations. Unlike traditional guides that update once a year, Great List is dynamic and always reflects the best places at any given moment."

Source: Great List

2. Why Dubai? How does its culinary scene compare to other global gastronomic capitals?

"Dubai is one of the most exciting culinary destinations in the world, and it keeps evolving. Unlike cities with centuries-old culinary traditions, Dubai thrives on boldness, diversity, and innovation. Here, dining is not just about food—it's a full-fledged experience. What sets Dubai apart from other gastronomic capitals is its ambition and versatility. One night, you can dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant, the next, explore local Emirati cuisine, and the day after, enjoy some of the best Indian, Lebanese, or Greek food outside their home countries. Dubai also moves at an incredibly fast pace, with intense competition. Restaurants open and close at a staggering speed, meaning diners are always on the lookout for fresh places and new experiences. This makes Dubai the perfect playground for next-generation guides like Great List, which helps navigate its ever-changing restaurant landscape."

3. Are chef-driven concepts now taking center stage, or do strong brands remain the key factor?

"Chef-driven concepts are more important than ever, but strong brands still play a role. The key trend is authenticity, storytelling, and a well-crafted customer journey. Modern diners want to know who is behind the kitchen, what inspires them, and why their approach is unique. That's why we've added many extra features to the guide: chef and restaurateur profiles, personal dish recommendations from the chef, as well as tips on dress codes, the best tables to book, and more."

Source: Great List

4. How do you see restaurant guides evolving in the future? Are you planning new features or expansion?

"The future of restaurant guides lies in personalization, dynamic recommendations, and rich storytelling. That's why Great List offers not just convenient categories but also extensive content on finer details that make a dining choice clearer and more informed. We have many new sections in the pipeline, from a calendar of major dining events to the launch of a dedicated hotel guide. In November 2022 we launched the guide in Russia. In January 2025, we launched Great List in Doha (Qatar). We are now exploring expansion into Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, as well as considering adding another Middle Eastern country. Simultaneously, we are preparing to launch in Bangkok and Hong Kong, with further plans for Singapore, Almaty, and Baku."

5. How does Great List help Dubai residents discover new dining spots?

"Great List offers several ways to explore new restaurants. The NEW section highlights places that have opened in the past six months, ensuring our users stay ahead of the latest trends.

Navigating by district helps uncover hidden gems, while browsing by category can lead to unexpected discoveries—such as the perfect spot to impress friends or colleagues. Additionally, getting to know the chefs behind favorite restaurants opens doors to their new projects, offering a gateway to an entirely new world of gastronomic experiences."