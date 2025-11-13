According to new research, over a quarter of UAE working mothers have launched their own ventures — challenging traditional career paths and redefining success.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The State of Motherhood and Ambition in the UAE 2025 survey, led by Constanze Munz and Anushka Kalyanpur De Luca, shows that ambition among mothers is evolving beyond traditional career hierarchies. Instead, women are aligning their professional goals with values of sustainability, autonomy, and purpose.

"This isn't a story about women opting out," the researchers said. "It's about women innovating within constraints — and it's time for systems to innovate with them."

The survey of 180 professional mothers found that nearly three in ten (28%) have launched their own businesses, while one in five switched industries to pursue more meaningful work. Another 20% returned to their jobs with greater drive and clarity, suggesting that motherhood often serves as a catalyst for reinvention.

Ambition, the study notes, thrives where support systems exist. Among mothers satisfied with childcare arrangements, 84% said their ambition strengthened or remained steady — compared to just 55% among those lacking adequate support.

Flexible work, financial stability, and accessible childcare emerged as top priorities shaping women's ability to thrive. For 65% of respondents, flexibility was viewed not as a perk but as essential infrastructure for modern working life.

"When traditional workplaces don't evolve, mothers build their own paths," said Kalyanpur De Luca, founder of Nannies & More. Munz, founder of Both And, added: "Mothers aren't opting out; they're opting for balance, meaning, and agency. That's what progress looks like."

The researchers argue that investing in support for mothers isn't just social policy — it's smart economics. "When mothers thrive, everyone thrives," Munz said.