Shamal Holding Launches Naïa Island: Dubai's New Ultra-Luxury Private Estate Destination The aim is to attract HNMI to the resort.

Shamal Holding, the Dubai-based investment firm known for its high-impact real estate ventures, has unveiled its latest project: Naïa Island, a private island development designed to redefine luxury living in the region.

Positioned as an exclusive destination in Dubai's rapidly evolving ultra-luxury property landscape, Naïa Island aims to attract high-net-worth individuals and global investors seeking privacy, sophistication, and world-class amenities. The project, set to rise just off the coast, promises a secluded residential experience with expansive beachfront villas, bespoke architectural designs, and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

The launch marks a strategic move by Shamal Holding to strengthen its position in the premium real estate sector. "Naïa Island is a bold statement of Dubai's commitment to innovation in urban luxury living," said a spokesperson for the group. "We are creating a destination that offers more than property—it offers legacy."

While full project details remain under wraps, early statements indicate a limited number of units, each with private beach access, yacht berthing facilities, and access to curated lifestyle services including wellness centers, fine dining, and concierge-managed experiences.

The development comes amid a surge in demand for high-end real estate in Dubai, driven by increased investor confidence, a growing number of international residents, and the city's reputation as a secure and tax-friendly haven. Analysts see Naïa Island as a timely addition that caters to the evolving tastes of global elites.

Shamal Holding, backed by Dubai's leadership, has been instrumental in shaping key destinations in the emirate. With Naïa Island, it continues its vision of creating long-term value through iconic, differentiated assets.

The project is expected to open for private viewings and reservations later this year.
