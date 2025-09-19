How RAKEZ is shaping the future of sustainable industry by turning pilot projects into lasting pillars of the UAE's green economy.

In a terrain where conserving water and energy is paramount, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has set quite the example to show how building sustainable industries in the UAE can go beyond green strategies and frameworks. With its eco-friendly regulations, smart infrastructure, business incentives, and backing for circular economy practices, RAKEZ is paving the way for cleaner manufacturing that supports both national ambitions as well as global climate goals.

Standards and alignment

RAKEZ's sustainability journey is rooted in clear standards and strong policy alignment. It operates in line with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 agenda and Ras Al Khaimah's Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, while also meeting the emirate's Barjeel green building standards. These rules require features like greywater systems, solar water heating, and advanced HVAC and VRF technologies—making efficiency a built-in part of every development rather than an optional extra.

Certification adds another layer of accountability. Many RAKEZ companies hold ISO credentials for quality, environmental management, and energy efficiency, showing that their operations are regularly audited, benchmarked, and continually improving.

Infrastructure and operational efficiency

A major defining feature of the zone is its sustainable infrastructure itself. District cooling systems have been upgraded with advanced, chemical-free water treatment technologies that cut scaling, corrosion and energy losses. Retrofitting initiatives across lighting and HVAC systems have reduced electricity and water demand, demonstrating that resource efficiency can go hand-in-hand with industrial competitiveness.

Success stories in sustainable manufacturing

In essence, RAKEZ's strategy has come to fruition through the companies it hosts. Among them are the following:

Ni Met Recycling has invested AED 40 million in a stainless steel and non-ferrous scrap recycling facility in Al Ghail Industrial Zone. By diverting industrial metals back into the production cycle, the company directly supports the UAE's circular economy goals and provides a reliable export stream to global markets.

Ni Met recycles nickel-bearing alloys and stainless steel scrap at it's Ras Al Khaimah facility. Image source: RAKEZ

VIM Solar Robotics is launching its first GCC facility in RAKEZ to produce robotic cleaners for solar farms. Designed for durability and minimal maintenance in harsh climates, these robots help ensure the efficiency of solar installations, reinforcing the UAE's renewable energy ambitions.

VIM Solar Robotics assembles, stores, and supplies advanced robotic cleaners for solar farms. Image source: RAKEZ

Circular Computing , whose parent company is A2C Services Ltd , expanded its facility in RAKEZ with an AED8 million investment, boosting its capacity to produce up to 50,000 remanufactured laptops per month. The global manufacturer has delivered significant environmental savings over the years—in carbon emissions, water use, and natural resource consumption—and demonstrated that remanufactured tech could serve as a reliable, sustainable alternative to new devices.

, whose parent company is , expanded its facility in RAKEZ with an AED8 million investment, boosting its capacity to produce up to 50,000 remanufactured laptops per month. The global manufacturer has delivered significant environmental savings over the years—in carbon emissions, water use, and natural resource consumption—and demonstrated that remanufactured tech could serve as a reliable, sustainable alternative to new devices. Sparklo operates within RAKEZ with its reverse vending machines (RVMs), offering people rewards—like food or delivery vouchers—in exchange for recycling plastic bottles and aluminum cans. It assembles and deploys these RVMs across residential communities, shopping malls, and more throughout the UAE, with ambitions to expand further across the MENA region.

Sparklo produces and operates reverse vending machines for recycling plastic bottles and aluminium cans. Image source: RAKEZ

Green Rock Group recently opened a production site in Ras Al Khaimah to manufacture certified plastic-free paper cups and lids. PFAS-free and home-compostable, these products respond to regional demand for sustainable alternatives to plastic-lined packaging and reflect a broader shift towards low-impact consumer goods.

recently opened a production site in Ras Al Khaimah to manufacture certified plastic-free paper cups and lids. PFAS-free and home-compostable, these products respond to regional demand for sustainable alternatives to plastic-lined packaging and reflect a broader shift towards low-impact consumer goods. Royal Gulf Industries has committed a whopping AED62.4 million to build the UAE's first automotive battery recycling centre in Ras Al Khaimah. The facility is designed to recycle around 35,000 metric tonnes of used lead-acid batteries annually, recovering lead ingots and plastic granules for export to major manufacturing markets. This investment strengthens RAKEZ's industrial ecosystem and accelerates the UAE's move toward environmental sustainability and a circular economy.

has committed a whopping AED62.4 million to build the UAE's first automotive battery recycling centre in Ras Al Khaimah. The facility is designed to recycle around 35,000 metric tonnes of used lead-acid batteries annually, recovering lead ingots and plastic granules for export to major manufacturing markets. This investment strengthens RAKEZ's industrial ecosystem and accelerates the UAE's move toward environmental sustainability and a circular economy. Uterra Middle East Agro Industries will invest US $20 million over three years to build Ras Al Khaimah's first organic fertiliser facility. Located on a 33,000 sq.m. plot in Al Ghail Industrial Zone, the project will produce high-efficiency, micro-biological organic fertilisers, conduct R&D on plant cultivation and valuable fungi, grow fruits, vegetables, and berries (both indoors and outdoors), and practise organic animal husbandry. Uterra chose RAKEZ for its strong vision, logistical advantages, and support in setup.

Undoubtedly, these stories show how RAKEZ is supporting a wide range of companies that cut down on waste, drive renewable energy, and create eco-friendly products—all while turning the emirate into a springboard for growth.

Community and environmental engagement

RAKEZ's commitment extends beyond infrastructure and tenants. The zone actively engages with the local community through partnerships with environmental organisations and through initiatives such as beach clean-ups and recycling drives. By involving staff, tenants, and residents in these efforts, RAKEZ fosters a culture of responsibility that strengthens the impact of its industrial policies.

Looking Ahead

RAKEZ's efforts are closely tied to both national and local priorities, from the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy to Ras Al Khaimah's Energy Efficiency & Renewables Strategy 2040, as well as broader global sustainability goals. This ensures its incentives, infrastructure, and regulations all work together as part of a unified green framework.

The path forward is clear: expanding onsite renewable energy, fostering collaboration where one company's by-products become another's resources, and sharing transparent ESG data. These steps will reinforce RAKEZ's role as a pioneer in sustainable industrial growth and help turn today's pilot projects into lasting pillars of the UAE's green economy.

RAKEZ is showing how industrial zones can lead the way in building a green economy. With abundant solar potential, coordinated policies, and a clear focus on efficiency and circularity, the zone demonstrates how industrial growth in arid regions can be both economically competitive and environmentally responsible. Ni Met Recycling, VIM Solar Robotics, and Green Rock Group are just the beginning—proof that RAKEZ's vision of a greener future is already taking shape on the ground.