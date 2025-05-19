Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world of communications has changed so much in the last 10 years – it's like someone just hit fast-forward.

But if we rewind to 2014, I remember being able to take a breath when preparing a crisis statement. Now, it's all about prediction, speed, urgency, and jumping across multiple digital platforms at once. We used to have the privilege of waiting a couple of hours to address a client crisis, but today, thanks to social media, if you're not instantly jumping on it, it has likely already snowballed.

In 2025, that window to act in such a scenario is mere minutes, with social media and owned channels demanding an instant response to mitigate the scale a crisis can reach – while most importantly, ensuring customer trust isn't broken in the process. The significant evolution of our industry has shifted more power to influencers, forcing brands to rethink their strategy.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr. Beast to his gargantuan YouTube following of 350-plus million followers, is a (Amazon) prime example of this with The Beast Games – his rendition of Netflix's Squid Game. He's showcased the power of an engaged audience by relentlessly leveraging data to inform his decision-making process while breaking countless records. From meticulously analysing watch-time metrics to click-through rates to maximise impact, it's a blueprint that agencies can't ignore because gut instincts often take a backseat to analytics.

AI-driven media monitoring and predictive analytics let us, as communications professionals, spot potential crises before they blow up. And let's not forget SEO – press releases today need to rank on Google just as much as they need to land in a journalist's inbox. But crisis comms isn't the only thing to safeguard when it comes to future-proofing agencies to meet tomorrow's needs.

Embrace Technology Like Never Before

Data is everything today, and the best agencies use it to craft razor-sharp campaigns. Whether you're scaling a start-up or streamlining efficiency in a bigger agency, specialised tools – a bonus if they are AI-powered – are a great starting point to tap into innovation. Facebook, Instagram, and X still play a role, but our Digital Division Director tells me that TikTok is the platform of the moment, especially with Gen Z. This generation is scrolling and spending – with an estimated disposable income of $360 billion in only the U.S. and projections to drive up to 30% of global luxury purchases by 2030.

Build Teams Reflecting Client Needs

I live by the mantra you should "never hire anyone who doesn't know more than you." That's why I was just able to educate you about TikTok. For business owners, I encourage you to follow this approach because fresh, unique ideas stem from all walks of life.

While Gen Z is stepping into the workforce in growing numbers, it's important to remember that attracting top talent isn't solely about pinpointing a single generation – it's about diverse perspectives and understanding what your clients need. Take our team for instance, spanning 26 nationalities and 16 languages, we're able to extract global outlooks to cater to clients from every angle. Moreover, this has served us well with rapid growth in recent years while onboarding larger clients across international markets.

At the same time, nurturing young leadership is essential because those who are deeply connected – with their eyes and ears to the ground – bring an instinctive understanding of cultural shifts, digital behaviors, and the latest platforms to guide your business amidst innovation.

Rethink How We Work

Gen Z – it always comes back to them and will continue to as the years pass – is a demographic that particularly values flexibility. Even though COVID-19 is a thing of the past, its impact remains as our Ways of Working (WoW) have evolved. Hybrid models in particular have altered the style in which many organisations operate. Yet, Gen Z aren't the only ones in favour of this shift.

Even governments are taking note. In the UAE, studies conducted by the country's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) show that remote work could reduce peak-hour traffic by 30%, making cities more efficient – and likelier happier if you ask most employees today. The sweet spot we've found is three days in the office and two days remote. With research showing flexibility leads to more productivity, it's a balance that keeps our divisions connected while giving them the freedom to work in ways that bring out their best.

This work model also has a positive green impact – the last, but not least, key area to consider.

Sustainability Matters – Beyond the Environment

A global push towards sustainable practices has become more evident than ever in recent years. Alignment with global mandates such as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and regional initiatives like UAE Net Zero 2050 and KSA's journey towards achieving net zero emissions by 2060 (central to Saudi Vision 2030) demonstrate this shift. With that said, sustainability isn't just about the environment. It's about being responsible, without greenwashing – something that agencies, and organisations in general, must be weary of.

For organisations, sustainability also extends to creating a better environment for future generations. Through ethical business practices like investing in people with competitive wages, ensuring strong governance across leadership, and creating a culture of transparent communications internally, stability can be sustainably established and maintained. On a bigger scale, tech investments ensure smarter operations while keeping data secure, and as it relates to the region, preserving cultural heritage while embracing innovation is imperative.

Looking Ahead

In my nearly two decades of working in the PR industry, the one constant in communications is continual change. We saw this in the 2000s with the rise of the internet, the 2010s with the emergence of social media, and now again in the 2020s with AI shifting not only our landscape but countless industries. On this note, for brands and agencies to thrive, the points we've talked through are imperative, but there's one overarching principle I stand by is: anticipate trends, don't just react to them.

And remember, the future of communications belongs to those who move first.