Sharjah Art Foundation has announced an open call for its 2025–2026 Residency Program, inviting applications from creatives across disciplines, including visual artists, writers, poets, researchers, musicians, performance artists, and filmmakers.

The initiative is designed to support experimental and interdisciplinary practices while fostering dialogue and collaboration with Sharjah's dynamic artistic community.

Selected residents will have the opportunity to live and work at either Bait Obaid Al Shamsi in Sharjah City or the Kalba Ice Factory in Kalba, during the residency period running from November 2025 to March 2026.

The programme offers a comprehensive support package that includes international flights and airport transfers, accommodation, a monthly stipend, and access to the Foundation's extensive institutional networks and resources.

Applications are open until 30 August 2025.
