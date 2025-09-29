Launching in September 2025, the 70-floor SOL LUXE development is set to become a new landmark of luxury, connectivity, and legacy on Dubai's most celebrated boulevard.

Dubai has long been a city of vision, where bold ideas transform into iconic landmarks. Now, a new chapter is unfolding on Sheikh Zayed Road — the city's original lifeline and most prestigious boulevard — with the upcoming launch of SOL LUXE, a 70-floor architectural marvel by SOL Properties.

Positioned on the last freehold plot along Sheikh Zayed Road, SOL LUXE is more than a development; it is a declaration. Conceived as a mixed-use tower of residences, Grade A offices, and curated retail, it embodies a rare convergence of luxury, connectivity, and legacy in the very centre of Dubai.

An Icon in Bronze and Glass

Designed with contemporary minimalism and inspired by timeless zen principles, SOL LUXE is envisioned as both an icon and a sanctuary. Its striking bronze-wrapped horizontal bands and floor-to-ceiling glass façade create a sense of rhythm and elegance that resonates across Dubai's skyline. At night, the tower glows like a sculptural beacon, reflecting the dynamism of the city it rises from.

From the inside, materials such as travertine, Armani Grey marble, smoked oak, and bronze metal bring warmth and refinement. With 4.5-meter ceiling heights, the residences are flooded with natural light and framed by unrivaled views of Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, the Arabian Gulf, and Downtown Dubai.

A Lifestyle Elevated

SOL LUXE is distinguished by its world-class residential amenities:

The only rooftop infinity pool on Sheikh Zayed Road, complete with jacuzzi and children's pool, directly facing the Burj Khalifa.

Rooftop yoga terraces and wellness decks designed for serenity.

Elevated mini golf against the dramatic city skyline.

Indoor and outdoor children's play areas.

Multipurpose event spaces with terraces for private gatherings.

Barbecue pavilions and outdoor lounges with panoramic city views.

Steam and sauna suites for restorative relaxation.

This is a community designed not just for living, but for thriving in luxury.

A Headquarters for Visionaries

SOL LUXE also introduces a new standard for Grade A office spaces in Dubai. Tailored for the Big Four consultancies, international law firms, and global corporations, the commercial component combines prestige with performance.

Exclusive business amenities include:

Executive meeting suites with commanding Burj Khalifa views.

A state-of-the-art gym overlooking Burj Al Arab.

A signature indoor–outdoor event space with the Burj Khalifa as a backdrop.

Elegant social lounges and collaborative breakout zones.

Expansive 3.7-meter ceiling heights with floor-to-ceiling glass façades, offering uninterrupted 360-degree panoramas of Dubai's skyline

Crucially, SOL LUXE offers unmatched connectivity: just one minute from the Metro station, and within minutes of DIFC, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay. For professionals, it is not simply an office — it is a headquarters of influence.

Retail at the Crossroads of the City

At the base of the tower, retail spaces are designed for flagship luxury brands, signature dining, and curated lifestyle concepts. With three-sided visibility on a prime corner plot and 9-meter-high frontages, this retail hub promises prestige and exposure in equal measure.

An Investor's Opportunity

Beyond its design and lifestyle appeal, SOL LUXE presents compelling returns for investors. With projected 8–9% ROI in a Grade AAA location, proximity to leading schools such as GEMS Wellington and healthcare institutions like Burjeel Hospital, the project is positioned to attract long-term residents, professionals, and global investors alike.

A New Landmark for Sheikh Zayed Road

Sheikh Zayed Road has always been more than just a highway — it is the backbone of Dubai's transformation. With SOL LUXE, that story continues. Launching in September 2025, this 70-floor development is set to become a new landmark of luxury, connectivity, and legacy on Dubai's most celebrated boulevard.

As one of the best developers in Dubai, SOL Properties continues to set a benchmark in luxury, wellness, and mixed use with Grade A commercial spaces that define the future of luxury and modern living. Its recently launched landmark projects, like Branded Residences Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Downtown Dubai, SOL LEVANTE JVT and SOL LUXE, show its commitment to delivering trust, quality and long term value, remaining credible and reliable.