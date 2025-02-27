Suzanne Code Jewelry Opens New Flagship Store In Dubai Mall Loved by celebrities including Rihanna, Heidi Klum and Amanda Seyfried, and supermodels Valery Kaufman and Shanina Shaik, Suzanne Code now takes an exciting step into a new region.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Suzanne Code

Suzanne Code, one of the world's most innovative and contemporary high jewelry brands, is opening its first Dubai store. The sophisticated boutique at Dubai Mall offers discerning clients the opportunity to experience exquisite stones, skilled craftsmanship and timeless design.

Suzanne Code's luxury Dubai store follows on from the successful opening of the Europe boutique in 2020. Loved by celebrities including Rihanna, Heidi Klum and Amanda Seyfried, and supermodels Valery Kaufman and Shanina Shaik, Suzanne Code now takes an exciting step into a new region.

Global entrepreneur, brand founder, and Chief Designer Suzanne Voit says, "I am thrilled to open our new store in the Dubai Mall and present customers in the UAE with our latest collections that show our unique approach to jewelry. I've always believed that jewelry shouldn't just be about the big moments in life but that it should make you feel special every single day. We take great care in designing and crafting each piece to transcend trends, giving a sense of individuality that helps customers stand out from the crowd. My team and I greatly respect tradition and heritage, but by using the best lab-grown diamonds in the world we are also merging modern technology to create truly exceptional pieces that embrace the future of the jewelry industry."

Global entrepreneur, brand founder, and Chief Designer Suzanne Voit. Source: Suzanne Code

One of the first high jewelry brands to use lab-grown diamonds, Suzanne Code is disrupting the market with its bold and creative approach that uses an artful blend of human touch and cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional pieces.

Using sustainable, lab-grown diamonds set in white, rose and yellow gold, Suzanne Code is renowned for producing pieces that allow the stone to look wonderfully open. Minimal use of metal gives each piece a seamless quality that enables them to be worn for a variety of special occasions but also for everyday, as well as being easily transferrable from day to night. Insisting on making jewelry in a single piece or strictly limited editions adds exclusivity and individuality to Suzanne Code collections, all of which are made in Europe by specialist teams of skilled artisans.

Source: Suzanne Code

As well as lab-grown diamonds, Suzanne Code jewelers also craft beautiful pieces using natural unique stones and diamonds in shades such as rare pink and vibrant yellow plus emeralds, rubies and magnificent paraiba tourmalines. By using lab-grown diamonds that are chemically, physically and optically identical to natural diamonds, Suzanne Code is not only embracing the future of jewelry creation but also reducing its environmental footprint.
