Taj Introduces Wellington Mews Brand to the UAE in Partnership with BNW Developments

UAE-based ultra-luxury real estate developer BNW Developments has joined hands with Taj, an Indian luxury hospitality brand, under The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

This partnership, formally announced during a signing ceremony on March 10, 2025, at the Taj Dubai, marks Taj's debut into branded residences in the UAE with the Wellington Mews brand.

The project will bring Taj's legacy of hospitality to the Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Through this alliance, Taj will offer an extraordinary 5-star living experience for the first time in Ras Al Khaimah. BNW Developments will collaborate with Taj to introduce a residential experience that embodies the essence of Tajness—complete with world-class amenities and unparalleled service, continuing Taj's global reputation for excellence in hospitality.

Building on the success of Taj Wellington Mews in Mumbai and Chennai, this venture into Ras Al Khaimah marks a significant milestone. The partnership with BNW Developments brings Taj's expertise to the region for the first time. The launch of this new project is only the beginning, as Taj and BNW Developments are poised to announce further developments that will redefine the standards of luxury living and hospitality.

Having already garnered success with several high-profile projects on Al Marjan Island, this new venture solidifies BNW Developments' position at the forefront of luxury real estate development in both Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, paving the way for a future collection of world-class residences.

The formal event was graced by key figures who played an integral role in bringing this visionary project to life, including Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO of IHCL, Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-founder of BNW Developments, and Shubhkumar Patel, Managing Partner of SAAR x BNW Developers.

Reflecting on this transformative collaboration, Ankur Aggarwal remarked, "At BNW Developments, our mission has always been to transcend conventional paradigms of luxury and create immersive residential experiences that stand the test of time. This esteemed alliance with Taj is not merely a partnership; it is a grand convergence of heritage and masterful craftsmanship, a union befitting those who seek nothing less than excellence."

Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi echoed this sentiment, saying, "Ras Al Khaimah is the epicenter of avant-garde luxury, and with this partnership, we reinforce our commitment to crafting spaces that embody timeless refinement. Taj's unparalleled hospitality ethos perfectly complements BNW's architectural brilliance, setting a new benchmark for opulent living."

Puneet Chhatwal added, "IHCL has long been synonymous with excellence in hospitality, and our collaboration with BNW Developments marks an exhilarating step towards crafting luxury experiences in one of the world's most dynamic landscapes—the UAE. This partnership is a fusion of legacy and innovation, designed to cater to the most discerning global connoisseurs and investors."

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, also spoke on the occasion, stating, "BNW Developments has played a transformative role in reshaping Ras Al Khaimah's real estate landscape, leading the largest private development in the emirate's history. Their passion, creativity, and vision have elevated the skyline and further solidified RAK's position as a prominent investment and tourism hub. At Marjan, we remain committed to supporting BNW in this remarkable journey, ensuring that, together, we continue to drive the emirate's evolution as a premier global destination. I would also like to express my gratitude to Taj, the legacy hospitality brand by IHCL, for supporting our vision and passion in transforming RAK's skyline alongside BNW."

This collaboration marks a defining moment in the evolution of ultra-luxury living. BNW Developments, in partnership with Taj, is set to make its first foray into hospitality with this highly anticipated project, slated for launch just after Ramadan. This is just the beginning, with even more groundbreaking projects in the works.