Born in Delhi, educated at Modern School, and later BITS Pilani, Dubai, Prateek Suri's journey to becoming Africa's youngest billionaire is nothing short of remarkable.

From bootstrapping a small software company in India to building one of Africa's most influential business empires, luck, resilience, and an unyielding vision have defined his rise.

Today, he is often portrayed as the richest Indian in Africa, the "Technology Tiger" of the continent, and the mastermind behind Maser, Africa's 7th unicorn.

After college, with no capital but a mind full of ambition, Suri launched a software company in India. Software was the only business he could start without substantial investment. But business was in his blood—his father and grandfather were electronics entrepreneurs, and the pull of that legacy was too strong. Using his initial profits, he ventured into consumer electronics, aiming to bring affordability and accessibility to emerging markets.

Then came the first great setback—regulatory upheavals and market instability in India wiped out much of his investment. Rather than give up, he pivoted, moving operations to Dubai, the business capital of the Gulf. It was here that fate played its hand.

A large shipment of electronics in Dubai unexpectedly found its way to Africa. As Suri tracked the sale, he realized he had accidentally stumbled upon one of the world's most underserved but high-potential markets. Africa was hungry for quality, affordable consumer electronics, and Suri saw an opportunity that no one else did.

Thus began his relentless push to democratize access to technology across Africa. Maser, his consumer electronics brand, became a household name. His venture didn't just grow—it exploded, turning into Africa's 7th unicorn, securing multi-billion-dollar valuations, and making Suri the youngest billionaire on the continent.

By 2024, Maser caught the attention of global investors and other prominent Asian funds acquired a significant stake, pushing Suri's net worth to the north of US$1.4 billion. He didn't stop at electronics—his holding company, MDR Investments, began dominating mining, AI, infrastructure, and shipping. His ambition had outgrown Africa; he set his eyes on global market.

From navigating the struggles of a regulatory upheaval in the Indian market to taking risks in an unknown continent, Prateek Suri's rise is a testament to resilience, adaptability, and vision.

As his family office spreads its influence across global markets, one thing is certain: Prateek Suri is not just building companies—he's shaping industries. And just like luck played its part in his journey, it will take a far greater force to stop him now.