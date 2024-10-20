Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The Future of Energy: Meeting Rising Demand with Sustainable Solutions The renewable energy projects coming online are still not enough to meet our global 2030 targets, or 2050 targets, for that matter. It is time for world leaders to act.

By Erika Masako Welch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lucidity Insights

Energy, like water, is a basic human need. The ability for the world to generate affordable and accessible energy for all, is directly linked to human well-being and prosperity across the globe. And just like the world's population, our energy consumption is rising, and we can only expect it to continue to rise as we pull more people out of poverty, and as living standards across the world improve.

Furthermore, as we embrace the digital age, there is no future we can envisage today, where energy demands will decrease; nor can we imagine it stagnating or plateauing. All technological advancements we are making today require more energy, not less of it. Servers and data-rooms around the world where the cloud comfortably hosts all our digital content requires more energy to run every day, and this will only exponentially increase with the wide adoption of today's AI/ML technologies, which function 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Area chart showing global primary energy consumption by source from 1800 to 2022.

Demand is not waning. Since 2000, global energy consumption has increased by about a third. The annual global energy consumption is estimated to sit somewhere beyond 580 million terajoules. If you're having a hard time quantifying that number, you're not the only one. It's about 13.87 billion tons of oil equivalent. For comparison, we consumed 4.4 billion metric tons of oil in 2022, and the world is consuming nearly 3.2X that amount of energy to keep it running today. By 2040, the world is expected to reach 740 million terajoules of energy consumption, or another 30% increase from 2018 numbers.

Therefore, the conversation has rarely been about reducing our energy footprint, so much as it has been about changing the source of energy away from finite and harmful sources, such as fossil fuels, to more renewable sources that have lower carbon footprints. The challenge with any great energy transition, especially when our appetite for energy is so high – is in managing the transition from one infrastructure to another.

Infographic of global CO2 emissions by energy source, with a color-coded bar graph arranged in a circle.

Today, the world has oil and gas pipelines, storage tanks and shipping routes already in place, infrastructure that has already been built for purpose. The renewable energy transition not only requires the construction of renewable energy power generation capacity, but also all the infrastructure to connect this to the electricity grid that already exists. A big and expensive component of that is renewable energy storage solutions - or batteries. Furthermore, convincing consumers and corporations to spend capital to make the transition is a challenging sell, without concerted collaborative efforts by multiple stakeholders across all sectors.

Chart showing 2022 renewable energy generation by TWh and percentage for various countries in MENATSA.

There are positive signs that the world is finally getting beyond the nascent stages of this renewable energy transition. First, many renewable energy sources have finally become affordable and commercially viable at large scale. Though nuclear energy has become more expensive over time (per unit of energy), both solar and wind energy cost less than gas for the first time in history in 2015, and continue to decrease in cost. The cost of solar energy, in particular, has reduced 30% since 2020. At the end of 2023, the world had 3,870 GW of global renewable energy power capacity, growing capacity by 13.9% since 2022; 98% of this growth came from solar and wind energy power plants. Today, solar accounts for 37% of the world's total renewable energy capacity.

Another signal of progress in this regard, is that 86% of all new energy capacity expansions were renewable in 2023. That said, the renewable energy projects coming online are still not enough to meet our global 2030 targets, or 2050 targets, for that matter. It is time for world leaders to act. This report highlights how Dubai is trying to become the city with the lowest carbon footprint by 2050.

Also Read: New Report Shows Dubai's Commitment to a Net Zero Carbon Future by 2050 is Well on its Way

Read the full report here to learn more about the innovations and key projects driving Dubai Net Zero forward.

This article was originally published on Lucidity Insights, a partner of Entrepreneur Middle East in developing special reports on the Middle East and Africa's tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Erika Masako Welch

Chief Content Officer, Lucidity Insights

Erika Masako Welch is the Chief Content Officer of Lucidity Insights.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

The Scientific Method for Entrepreneurs: 6 Steps to Long-Term Success

Here's how to use the scientific method to achieve success as an entrepreneur.

By
Starting a Business

Glamour Genius: Nidhi Sharma, Founder, NOUR

By incorporating editorial content and educational tools into her UAE-based online retail platform Nour, Sharma is on a mission to reimagine the beauty purchasing journey.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Growth Strategies

Bidding For Success: Dr. Kevin Khalili, CEO, Falcons

UAE-based Falcons is pioneering the future of luxury collectibles, with CEO Dr. Kevin Khalili at the helm of carrying out this mission.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Leadership

Her Company Makes an Iconic 75-Year-Old Candy Popular for Halloween. Ignoring This 'Bad' Leadership Advice She Received Helps Drive Its Success.

Liz Dee, co-president of New Jersey-based candy company Smarties, shares some important lessons in leadership.

By Amanda Breen