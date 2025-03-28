The Future of PR Agencies is Hybrid—Here's How Entrepreneurs can Adapt Would you rather have a large team or a nimble, high-impact operation? The answer may define the future of entrepreneurship in the Middle East.

By Hanae Ouakrime

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

In the fast-paced business landscape of our region, entrepreneurs walk a fine line between expanding their business and maintaining strong client relationships. As a public relations (PR) consultant trying to scale my business, I've experienced firsthand the challenge of growing without the traditional safety net of a full-time team.

For many solo consultants and entrepreneurs, the ambition to grow beyond a one-person operation creates constant pressure. The Middle East's startup ecosystem is thriving—Dubai alone saw a 25% increase in new business licenses in 2024, according to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. However, scaling a business without a dedicated team comes with unique hurdles. Managing existing clients while trying to onboard new ones can stretch a solo entrepreneur thin. Hiring full-time employees comes with overhead costs that many early-stage businesses cannot immediately afford. Ensuring that every project meets the highest standards without a core team requires meticulous oversight.

Instead of waiting for the "perfect moment" to hire a full-time team, why not take a strategic approach to expansion—one that offers flexibility while maintaining quality? One of the most effective methods has been leveraging a hybrid team model. According to the 2025 Talent on Demand Report by Outsized, freelancer registrations in the MENA region increased by 78% in the past year. You can dynamically scale operations without long-term commitments by collaborating with a trusted network of freelancers and boutique agencies on a project basis. This model enables you to tap into specialized expertise—whether in media relations, content creation, or crisis communication—without carrying the financial burden of a full-time workforce.

Technology has also played a crucial role in making this approach work. The region's digital transformation has been a blessing for solo entrepreneurs. Cloud-based project management tools like Trello, Asana, and Slack streamline collaboration, while AI-powered PR tools like Meltwater and Cision enhance media tracking and outreach. According to GoDaddy's 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Survey, 99% of UAE-based entrepreneurs have seen significant improvements in their work processes thanks to digitization, and 98% emphasized the importance of combining online and offline sales for business success.

Prioritizing high-value client relationships is at the core of sustainable growth. Scaling a business shouldn't come at the cost of client service. Instead of chasing quantity, entrepreneurs should focus on retaining high-value clients. Ensuring clients feel valued through regular check-ins, strategic counsel, and proactive problem-solving builds trust that leads to long-term partnerships and referrals.

Thought leadership is another powerful tool that can be deployed in scaling strategy. The GCC's business world values credibility, and positioning oneself as an authority can drive inbound leads, reducing the pressure of constant client acquisition. Writing for industry publications, speaking at events, and engaging on LinkedIn are great methods to establish a reputation that attracts new business and supports sustainable growth without burnout.

The UAE's business-friendly environment and the rise of flexible work models mean that solopreneurs no longer need a large team to make a big impact. Today, it is possible to build a scalable, profitable business without compromising quality or personal well-being. For entrepreneurs navigating a similar path, the key is to stay agile, embrace collaboration, and invest in long-term relationships. Scaling without a full-time team is possible and might be the smartest way forward in today's evolving business landscape.

Would you rather have a large team or a nimble, high-impact operation? The answer may define the future of entrepreneurship in the Middle East.

Related: Why I Took My Dubai-Based Team To Work Out Of Zanzibar For Two Weeks
Hanae Ouakrime

Independent PR and Communications Consultant

Hanae Ouakrime is a multilingual communications professional with more than 13 years experience across various sectors including energy, sustainability, technology, automotive, FMCG, among others. Having consulted over 60 international, regional, and local private and public sector players, Ouakrime's expertise spans communications strategy, crisis management, media relations, and media training, underscoring her ability to deliver impactful results.

Ouakrime began her career in Dubai, UAE, where she steadily advanced from Account Executive to Account Director, before exploring entrepreneurship opportunities that led her to become an independent senior consultant, advising clients across the globe on how to speak to, and maintain a genuine relationship with their audiences.

Throughout her career, she worked with world-renowned consultancies such as Weber Shandwick, Burson, and Fleishman.  Her client portfolio includes revolutionary automotive manufacturer, Tesla, Finnish space AI provider ICEYE, Emirates Nuclear Energy Cooperation, ENEC, and Saudi Central Bank, SAMA.   

Ouakrime's commitment to social development is evident through her volunteer work with organizations like the Al Marmoom Initiative for Equine Therapy in Dubai and contributions to campaigns with Rotaract. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane, Morocco. She is also an RYT-500 Yoga instructor.  

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Married Doctors Used ChatGPT to Start a Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Healthcare — and It's on Track to Hit $75,000

Lee Kojanis, 37, and Daniele Orellana, 34, wanted to address a frustrating issue related to a long-time passion.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'It's Going to Be Good': President Donald Trump Levies 25% Tariffs on Imported Cars and Parts

Almost half of the cars sold in the U.S. last year were imported.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

If You Talk Like a Leader, You'll Win Like a Leader — How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence

Mastering communication isn't just about talking — it's about connecting, inspiring action and building trust to drive real, lasting change in leadership and innovation.

By Rogers Healy
Starting a Business

Plant Lovers Are Making $11,000 a Month On This Fully Remote Side Hustle

Do you have a green thumb, an internet connection and some hours to kill? If so, this side hustle could be the perfect way to grow thousands of extra dollars a month.

By Frances Dodds
By Sherin Shibu