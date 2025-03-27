Bio

Hanae Ouakrime is a multilingual communications professional with more than 13 years experience across various sectors including energy, sustainability, technology, automotive, FMCG, among others. Having consulted over 60 international, regional, and local private and public sector players, Ouakrime's expertise spans communications strategy, crisis management, media relations, and media training, underscoring her ability to deliver impactful results.

Ouakrime began her career in Dubai, UAE, where she steadily advanced from Account Executive to Account Director, before exploring entrepreneurship opportunities that led her to become an independent senior consultant, advising clients across the globe on how to speak to, and maintain a genuine relationship with their audiences.

Throughout her career, she worked with world-renowned consultancies such as Weber Shandwick, Burson, and Fleishman. Her client portfolio includes revolutionary automotive manufacturer, Tesla, Finnish space AI provider ICEYE, Emirates Nuclear Energy Cooperation, ENEC, and Saudi Central Bank, SAMA.

Ouakrime's commitment to social development is evident through her volunteer work with organizations like the Al Marmoom Initiative for Equine Therapy in Dubai and contributions to campaigns with Rotaract. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane, Morocco. She is also an RYT-500 Yoga instructor.