The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2022
On December 15, 2022 at the Sofitel The Palm Dubai, standout entrepreneurs, startups, businesses, and support initiatives from the MENA region's business ecosystem were recognized at the eighth Enterprise Agility Awards 2022.
The event was a production of Entrepreneur Middle East, presented with the support of du, in5, TechVenue, Fluidmeet, and Numai Real Estate.
Check out the full list of winners here:
Fastest Growth Award - Plan B Group
Digital Innovation Platform of the Year - Kanoony
Foodtech Startup of the Year - Jalebi
Healthtech Startup of the Year - Detectiome
Corporate Service Provider of the Year - Virtuzone
Investment Services Provider of the Year - Century Financial
Asset Management Company of the Year - Ladun Investment Company
Logistics Firm of the Year - Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles And Equipment
Construction Firm of the Year - Sobha Construction
Communication Firm of the Year - K Consultancy
Community App of the Year - Kapturise
SME of the Year - WOOW Communication
Venture Capital Firm Of The Year - Global Millennial Capital
Most Innovative Architecture Firm Of The Year - JT + Partners
Ecosystem Enabler of the Year - Emirates Angels Investors Association
Crypto Personality Of The Year - Bijan Alizadeh, co-founder of Phoenix Group and the founder and General Partner of Cypher Capital
F&B Entrepreneur of the Year - Rabih Fakhreddine, founder and CEO of 7 Management
Entrepreneur of the Year - Shadman Sakib, founder and CEO of Vurse
Visionary of the Year - Dr. Lal Bhatia, Chairman of Hilshaw Group
Outstanding Contribution to Business - His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Rashed Bin Humaid Al-Nuaumi
Lifetime Achievement Award - the late Yousuf Al Mulla (award accepted by the late Al Mulla's wife and son)
