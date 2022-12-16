The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2022

On December 15, 2022 at the Sofitel The Palm Dubai, standout entrepreneurs, startups, businesses, and support initiatives from the MENA region's business ecosystem were recognized at the eighth Enterprise Agility Awards 2022.

On December 15, 2022 at the Sofitel The Palm Dubai, the ninth annual edition of the Enterprise Agility Awards 2022 recognized individuals and enterprises that have made an outstanding contribution to the MENA's business ecosystem.

The event was a production of Entrepreneur Middle East, presented with the support of du, in5, TechVenue, Fluidmeet, and Numai Real Estate.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Fastest Growth Award - Plan B Group

Digital Innovation Platform of the Year - Kanoony

Foodtech Startup of the Year - Jalebi

Healthtech Startup of the Year - Detectiome

Corporate Service Provider of the Year - Virtuzone

Investment Services Provider of the Year - Century Financial

Asset Management Company of the Year - Ladun Investment Company

Logistics Firm of the Year - Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles And Equipment

Construction Firm of the Year - Sobha Construction

Communication Firm of the Year - K Consultancy

Community App of the Year - Kapturise

SME of the Year - WOOW Communication

Venture Capital Firm Of The Year - Global Millennial Capital


Most Innovative Architecture Firm Of The Year - JT + Partners

Ecosystem Enabler of the Year - Emirates Angels Investors Association

Crypto Personality Of The Year - Bijan Alizadeh, co-founder of Phoenix Group and the founder and General Partner of Cypher Capital

F&B Entrepreneur of the Year - Rabih Fakhreddine, founder and CEO of 7 Management

Entrepreneur of the Year - Shadman Sakib, founder and CEO of Vurse


Visionary of the Year - Dr. Lal Bhatia, Chairman of Hilshaw Group

Outstanding Contribution to Business - His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Rashed Bin Humaid Al-Nuaumi

Lifetime Achievement Award - the late Yousuf Al Mulla (award accepted by the late Al Mulla's wife and son)

On December 15, 2022 at the Sofitel The Palm Dubai, standout entrepreneurs, startups, businesses, and support initiatives from the MENA region's business ecosystem were recognized at the eighth Enterprise Agility Awards 2022.

