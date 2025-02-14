The Recap: Legends of Entrepreneurship Awards

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On February 13, 2025 at Sofitel Dubai the Palm, Entrepreneur Middle East held the "Legends of Entrepreneurship Awards" gala dinner to honor the region's most successful entrepreneurs.

"Outstanding Contribution" Award - Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister

During Johnson's spell for eight years as Mayor of London: Crime fell by 25%. Delivered 100,000 affordable homes. Created 31 new housing zones. 303,100 apprenticeships created. Number of people in work rose by 20%. And of course, delivered the incredible 2012 London Olympics.

Legends of Entrepreneurship Awardees:

Mohammed Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director, Al Ramz

Al Dandashi first came to the UAE in 1994 with no job but a lot of dreams. Starting out as a broker in the currency markets, in 1997 he formed his own company, Al Ramz. By 1999 it was already of the largest brokerage firms in the UAE. Today it is one of the biggest financial institutions in the region, while his own interests have expanded to real estate and health.



Naim Maadad

Twenty-five years ago, Maadad founded his own group Gates Hospitality. It has engine that is now powering some of the world's biggest hospitality brands, such as Reform Social and Grill, Six Senses Zighy Bay and Red Farm London in Covent Gardnen.



Talal Alajami

A graduate of the University of Philadelphia, in 2010 Alajami created VI Markets in Kuwait. His mission was to educate fellow Kuwaitis in the world of online trading, and manage their portfolios. With over 220 products, it has developed one of the Arab world's most successful ever trading platforms. He is also one of the region's most prominent watch collectors.





Farah Zafar

After a long an distinguished career in law, working for the ruling families in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, she decided just four years ago to create her own social networking platform Lyvely. It has taken the world by storm, already valued in the billions and totally changing the way social media is monetized.

Ashish Vijay

Born and raised in India to a family of jewellers, Vijay decided to make the move to Dubai and branch out on his own. What a great decision that was. He launched his own brand Tiara, and along the way created the AV Private Collection, a collection of the world's rarest diamonds and gemstones. Also a great philanthropist his Gems of Hope initiative is revolutionizing cancer care and research back in India.

Sultan Salim Al Owais

Al Owais is a man credited for creating the Uber for recycling – a world first app that connects people moving recyclable and waste material. As a result, it has totally transformed the way items are disposed in the UAE, making a hugely positive impact on the environment. Based out of Sharjah, his company Re.Life has transformed the logistics world.

Shadman Sakib

Still in his mid-twenties, five years ago, working out of his bedroom, Sakib created his company Vurse. Using early day AI technologies, the plan was to give users exactly the type of content they want. Since then, the growth of AI and the metaverse has resulted in Vurse becoming worth several billion dollars, and one of the world's fastest growth tech companies.

Amin Moradi

Moradi is a man who already had an impressive track record in the corporate world, working with giants such as Oracle. His skills gained in fintech led him to create Qashio, with a new generation software that has completely transformed the way company and employee expenses are managed, and tracked in real time. From an nitial seed finding of just USD$2.5 million, it has grown into an industry giant with multiple products and offices right across the Middle East.





Ebraheem Al Samadi

Al Samadi is one of the lead characters in the hit Netflix show Dubai Bling. We recognized him for his entrepreneurial journey, which began at the age of just 14 by selling clothes on ebay from his mother's apartment. His first deal was selling a pair of Levi jeans for USD$20, which he had bought for USD$10. Fast foreword to 2025 and his business empire spans multiple home-grown brands led by Forever Rose, and a market value of several hundred millions of dollars.





Oweis Zahran

Zahran is an American born entrepreneur who moved to the UAE with a simple a dream - to become a global business mogul. His automotive venture OWS Automotives is active across 14 countries, his OWS Capital active in fitness and entertainment, and his partnership with Hollywood icon Steve Harvey has helped launch some of the biggest A list events ever seen in the UAE.

Sheeraz Hasan

Hasan is credited with launching the careers of superstars such as Kim Kardashian, Logan Paul and Zendaya. Along the way, he has become a star himself with his company FAME become the leading celebrity agency in the world, while his other ventures including the launch of Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI, have helped create an entertainment empire valued at several hundred millions dollars.

Sean Killa

Killa is one of the world's most famous and accomplished architects, with nearly 30 years in the industry. He first rose to prominence with his work on the Dubai Opera House. Ten years ago he established Killa Design, which has since gone of to design not just the leading projects in the region, but anywhere in the world - Museum of the Future, the Address Beach Resort and the Office of the Future, the first ever occupied printed building in the world. Along the way, he has created one of the world's most valuable businesses.

Joelle Mardinian

Mardinian is a beauty icon, a major television presenter and personality, and a hugely successful entrepreneur in her own right. Established in 2008 her company Maison de Joelle has used cutting edge technologies that has revolutionized the world of beauty and wellness. With branches in seven countries, it has become a huge beauty empire valued at several hundred million dollars.

Special recognition

in5

in5 has become Dubai's leading start up hub for innovators and entrepreneurs. Since 2013, it has helped launch over 1,000 startups. From design labs to green rooms and recording studios, it has also helped companies raise over AED8 billion.