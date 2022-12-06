The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention Launches The UAE National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030

The new strategy contributes to developing sustainable healthy food systems, establishing supportive healthy food environments, and promoting healthy food choices in the UAE.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the UAE National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030, which lays out a comprehensive roadmap for developing a healthy food system that is sustainable and incorporates a broad range of strategic partners.

Commenting on the new strategy, UAE Minister of Health H.E. Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais stated that the MoHAP will be implementing it in collaboration with other stakeholders, using clear coordination channels, and basing all policies on its "One Health" concept, an integrated and unifying tool for joint assessment and control of zoonotic diseases.

"We will make every possible effort to decrease the prevalence of diseases connected to lifestyle and enhance the results of national health indicators," H.E. Al Owais said. "Driven by the National Strategy for Wellbeing and the We the UAE 2031 Strategy, the National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030 will help improve data based on specific criteria for monitoring progress and evaluating results."

The strategy was launched at an event at the Etihad Museum in Dubai in November in the presence of Salem Al Darmaki, Advisor to the Minister of Health and Prevention, Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at MoHAP, as well as representatives of 22 governmental and private sector entities.

Al Darmaki stressed that the overall objective of the strategy is to provide a universal access to healthy and sustainable diets and improve nutrition for all age groups, including mothers, infants, children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly. "This is in addition to preventing all forms of malnutrition and addressing diet-related risk factors," he noted.

Meanwhile, Al Ali underscored the fact that the National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030 will build on the progress made by previous strategies, programs, and other complementary policies as it adopts data-based interventions to create an environment conducive to good nutrition and to develop implementation solutions for optimal infant and child nutrition.

"The newly launched strategy will also help create healthier school settings and coordinate efforts to encourage healthy eating habits, thus supporting the federal strategy set to reduce childhood obesity and enhance maternal and child health, national guidelines for preconception care at the same time," Al Ali said.

The MoHAP team and their guests launching the National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030 at the Etihad Museum in Dubai. Source: BNC Publishing

The National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030 has five strategic targets that include developing sustainable and flexible food systems for healthy diets, providing health systems, and comprehensive coverage of basic nutrition measures, offering social protection and nutrition education, providing safe and supportive environments for nutrition at all ages, and following an advanced food strategy.

Related: The UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention Kicks Off The 2022 Edition Of BE BOLD With The Aim To "Shape The Future Of Healthcare"

