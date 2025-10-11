Trescon and ESG MENA Unveil CARE ESG Awards to Spotlight Sustainability Trailblazers in MENA Designed around a transparent, performance-driven evaluation model, the CARE ESG Awards will honor achievements across 16 categories.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Trescon and ESG MENA

Trescon, in collaboration with ESG MENA, has introduced the CARE ESG Awards to celebrate the individuals and organizations redefining sustainability across the Middle East and North Africa.

The Awards will debut at the first-ever Climate Action, Renewable Energy & Sustainability Forum (CARE MENA), held alongside the Digitization, AI & Emerging Tech Summit (DATE). Together, these twin events will gather over 4,000 key figures from government, industry, and the technology ecosystem to advance dialogue and action on climate and innovation.

Designed around a transparent, performance-driven evaluation model, the CARE ESG Awards will honor achievements across 16 categories.

A distinguished jury panel drawn from respected organizations will oversee the selection process. Their collective expertise guarantees that winners embody the highest standards of environmental, social, and governance leadership.

Winners will gain regional and international recognition as benchmarks of sustainability excellence, positioning their work as models for replication and scale. They will also unlock opportunities to engage directly with policymakers, investors, and industry leaders shaping the MENA region's sustainable future.

The awards will also feature a Sustainability Fashion Show, showcasing collections crafted from recycled materials, ethical fabrics, and circular design principles.

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon, said, "Across the MENA region, we're witnessing transformative climate ambition take shape through bold clean energy projects and ESG leadership. With the CARE ESG Awards, we at Trescon are building a global platform that recognises this progress, inspires collaboration, and accelerates the region's role in defining a more sustainable world."

Saleh Jafar, founder and CEO, ESG Mena, added, "Since founding ESG Mena, our mission has been to cut through the noise and spotlight initiatives that deliver measurable results. Partnering with Trescon ensures that recognition is based on evidence and outcomes, and that the region's true sustainability leaders get the visibility they deserve."
