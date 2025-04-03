Trump Imposes Tariffs on Goods from the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Morocco; Effective on April 9

US aims to retaliate against the tariffs and non-monetary barriers of other countries which the White House finds that "unfairly" penalize US products.

US will impose a minimum 10% universal tariff on all imports into the United States, regardless of origin, while certain countries will also be targeted with individual levies, US president Donald Trump revealed during a press conference at the Rose Garden of the White House.

US aims to retaliate against the tariffs and non-monetary barriers of other countries which the White House finds that "unfairly" penalize US products.

The new regime therefore includes the 10% baseline, which comes into effect on April 5, plus a retaliatory tariff on top of it, which comes into effect on April 9.

In that manner, the GCC countries will be affected by additional retaliatory tariffs ranging from 10% on goods from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, to 28% on Tunisian imports and 20% on goods from Jordan.

Energy, "certain minerals" not available in the US, and goods and commodities that are already subject to other Trump tariffs, such as steel, aluminium and cars, will be exempt.