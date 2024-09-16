You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

R.Evolution, a UAE-headquartered luxury real estate developer, has officially commenced construction of its groundbreaking Dubai-based project Eywa.

Eywa has been lauded as a residential development that seamlessly integrates modern technology with ancient wisdom, earning it both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications. The innovative boutique building, which is set to be constructed with open round columns and intertwining branch and trunk elements personifying a Banyan tree, has thus also received an additional title of "Tree Of Life."

Notably, the project's construction announcement comes in the wake of Eywa's recent recognition as the World's Best Property and Best International Apartment/Condominium Development at the International Property Awards 2024 in London this year.

Alex Zagrebelny, founder and CEO of R.Evolution (left) and Zeeshan Hayder, Managing Director of Ancient Builders Constructions LLC. Source: R.Evolution

Ancient Builders Constructions LLC, a UAE-based turnkey, design and build contracting company with over 25 years of experience in the UAE's civil contracting sector, was named as Eywa's primary contractor earlier this year and will be leading its construction.

"At R.Evolution, we are committed to creating health-centric, aesthetically superior buildings that set new standards for luxury residential living," said Alex Zagrebelny, founder and CEO of R.Evolution. "Ancient Builders Constructions LLC's expertise and thorough understanding of Eywa's unique requirements make them an ideal partner for this iconic project." On his part, Zeeshan Hayder, Managing Director of Ancient Builders Constructions LLC, added: "We're honored to have been granted this project earlier this year and have successfully completed the first phase ahead of schedule, which in itself is a milestone. Our team understands the project's intricacies and we are committed to delivering on the vision of Alex Zagrebelny."