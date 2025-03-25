Launched in November 2021 by H.H.Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Investopia is a UAE-based platform that brings together the global investment community around investment opportunities in new economies.

In the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, Investopia signed seven Memorandums of Understanding with national institutions and major global companies to facilitate cooperation in knowledge exchange and organizing new Investopia Global editions.



New partners include GITEX Global, Deutsche Bank AG, EFG Consulting, EuroAtlantic Consulting & Investment, Kearney, Carta, and IMH.



The signings took place on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Investopia, held in Abu Dhabi on February 26 and 27, 2025.

The MoU between Investopia and IMH aims to expand Investopia Global to European markets by establishing a new edition, Investopia Limassol, in Cyprus.



In line with Investopia's vision to consolidate its footprint in Central Europe, the agreement with EuroAtlantic Consulting and Investment is centred around the organization of the 'Investopia Budapest' edition. The new platform will highlight promising investment opportunities in the Hungarian markets and forge more productive partnerships at the government and private sector level between the UAE and Hungary.

The MoU with EFG Consulting will facilitate cooperation in organizing the third edition of 'Investopia Europe' in Italy's trade capital, Milan, thereby promoting UAE-European economic ties.



Through its three pillars 'Investopia Dialogues,' 'Investopia communities,' and 'Investopia Market Place,' the fourth edition of Investopia, held under the theme 'Harnessing MegaForces,' brought together 132 speakers, including government leaders, ministers, investors, businessmen, decision-makers, economists, and high-net-worth individuals from nearly 20 countries.



The event welcomed over 3,000 participants and featured representatives from leading international financial and economic institutions. This year's summit hosted more than 42 panel discussions and 16 roundtable meetings - all focused on highlighting the investment landscape in the UAE and key global markets.