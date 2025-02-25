You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-born F&B brand Epik Foods has acquired 1762, a gourmet deli previously under the Yolk Brands umbrella.

The acquisition follows Epik Foods securing of US$15.5 million in private capital funding from Ruya Private Capital I, LP, a fund managed by Ruya Partners. This investment has provided the financial backing for Epik Foods to scale its operations, enhance its existing brands, and pursue strategic growth opportunities.

With over 60 brands across 50 locations, the group continues to establish itself as a dominant player in the region's food and beverage industry.

As part of its regional expansion strategy, Epik Foods has already secured a first location for 1762 in Saudi Arabia.

While 1762 will retain its existing branding, Epik Foods will provide operational and strategic support to enhance efficiencies and streamline logistics. The leadership teams of both groups will work closely together to ensure a seamless integration, maintaining the brand's high standards and ensuring a smooth transition for both customers and employees.

Khaled Fadly, co-founder and CEO, Epik Foods, said, "1762 is a brand with a rich legacy and enormous potential, recognized for its deep connection with customers and lasting impact in the F&B landscape. Its strong reputation for quality food, exceptional service, and a gourmet deli dining experience make it a perfect addition to our portfolio. By acquiring 1762, we can expand our reach in gourmet dining and catering sectors, diversify our offerings, and fuel the brand's potential to enter new markets, starting with Saudi Arabia and extending across the wider region. We're excited to build on the success of 1762 and leverage our operational expertise to streamline efficiencies and improve the overall experience."

Steve Flawith, founder and CEO, Yolk Brands, said, "The acquisition of 1762 is a testament to the brand's strength and the loyal following we built over the years. The team at Epik Foods have the vision and expertise to expand 1762 into new markets while preserving the core identity and values we've worked hard to establish. I believe that the true center of any brand lies in its people, and I'm confident that Khaled and Ranya are the right leaders to take this one to even greater heights. I'm excited to see how this transition will unlock new growth opportunities, and I look forward to watching 1762 continue to thrive under their leadership."