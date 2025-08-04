UAE Highlights Historic Milestone as Sheikh Mohammed Boards Etihad Rail from Dubai to Fujairah Trains can carry 400 passengers.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

WAM

In a defining moment for national transport infrastructure, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, embarked on the first-ever passenger train ride along the Etihad Rail route between Dubai and Fujairah. The test journey, conducted on August 2, signifies a major turning point in the UAE's shift toward a modern, integrated rail network.

The trip provided a firsthand look at progress on the Dh 50 billion National Railways Program, which is set to begin commercial passenger services in 2026. Operating at speeds up to 200 km/h, the line will ultimately link 11 cities and regions across the federation—from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah on the east coast.

Sheikh Mohammed reflected on the journey, stating, "I'm proud of our national projects... and of a nation that never stops working—one that adds a new brick to its future infrastructure every single day." Meanwhile, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, praised the leadership's enduring support, calling the ride "a symbol of our commitment to advancing strategic national projects."

Trains with capacity for up to 400 passengers are expected to serve 36 million riders annually by 2030. The anticipated travel times are: 57 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, and 105 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, dramatically shortening current road journeys.

The infrastructure rollout is projected to yield AED 200 billion in economic benefits over five decades—covering savings from reduced travel time, lower road accidents, improved land use, and decreased maintenance costs. Emission reductions are also expected to slash land-transport carbon by up to 21% annually by 2050, the equivalent of eliminating 8.2 million tonnes of CO₂ each year.

Calibrated for sustainability and connectivity, Etihad Rail's passenger service marks a transformative leap in the UAE's commitment to unify its cities, empower mobility, and lead the region in sustainable infrastructure.
