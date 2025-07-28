UAE Opens Golden Visa Path to Investors Without Sponsorship

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a significant move to attract global talent and long-term investment, the United Arab Emirates has simplified the process for investors to obtain the coveted Golden Visa—now available without the need for a local sponsor. The announcement, made by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), outlines a streamlined, eight-step application procedure aimed at facilitating business and economic growth.

Previously, the 10-year Golden Residency Visa often required backing by a company or government entity. Under the new system, investors and business owners can apply independently, making the UAE even more attractive to international entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals seeking stability, access to regional markets, and tax advantages.

Applicants must provide proof of a minimum AED 2 million investment in the country through real estate, business capital, or public projects. They are also required to submit supporting documents, such as audited financial statements and proof of income, alongside a valid passport.

The revised pathway is part of the UAE's broader efforts to diversify its economy and strengthen its position as a global business hub. By removing barriers to long-term residency, authorities hope to retain top talent, boost local investment, and encourage innovation in sectors like technology, finance, and renewable energy.

Since its inception in 2019, the Golden Visa has been a cornerstone of the UAE's residency reform strategy. Expanding eligibility and easing procedural constraints signals a deeper commitment to economic openness and global competitiveness.

Investors can initiate their application online through the ICP portal, with most approvals expected within a few weeks, pending background and security checks.

With this policy shift, the UAE reinforces its image not just as a transit economy—but as a destination for long-term investment and high-impact entrepreneurship.