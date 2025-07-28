UBQT Named Official Networking Platform for Step Conference San Francisco Step San Francisco 2025 partners with UBQT to strengthen in-person engagement for global startup leaders.

Step Conference, a tech event for emerging markets, has partnered with UBQT, an AI-powered platform enabling real-life catchups within professional communities, as its official networking platform for the upcoming San Francisco edition.

UBQT will empower Step San Francisco (Step SF) attendees to plan professional catchups, connect across borders, and deepen relationships throughout the event.

UBQT, co-founded by Lara Varjabedian, Jonathan L. Hasson, and I.Q. Sayed, is the tool of choice for community owners, event organisers, and corporates looking to drive engagement and social cohesion through meaningful in-person connections. With features that allow attendees to sync diaries, receive smart nudges when peers are nearby, and streamline spontaneous or planned catchups, UBQT ensures real-life moments are easy and frequent.

This partnership reflects Step SF's commitment to building authentic, cross-border collaboration, and UBQT's mission to tech-enable communities to unlock social capital.

Finding the 'human' in a digital world
Screen fatigue and digital fragmentation has left many of us craving the energy and spontaneity of real-life interaction. UBQT empowers this, allowing organisations to drive high-quality engagement in real life.

Attendees and speakers at Step SF will:
- Receive smart catchup recommendations when someone from your network is nearby or planning to be nearby soon,
- Align calendars and travel plans to coordinate catchups,
- Make the most of the event by discovering the most relevant fellow attendees - founders, investors and ecosystem enablers,
- Stay connected with the community well beyond the event.

"UBQT goes beyond simply enabling great networking at Step SF. It empowers our attendees to connect meaningfully, not just during the event, but well beyond it," said Ray Dargham, co-founder and CEO at Step. "It's not just another event app; it's a true community engagement platform. We're proud to bring this experience to our San Francisco network."

