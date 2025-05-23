UBQT Partners With UAE Ministry of Economy To Enable Purposeful Community Connections With the Ministry hosting events worldwide, UBQT's technology will help ensure that entrepreneurs and professionals stay effortlessly connected.

H.E. Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei (standing), Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Lara Varjabedian (seated; left), co-founder and CEO of UBQT, and Dr. Ali Makki, Entrepreneurship Affairs Advisor at Ministry of Economy

UBQT, a UAEbased social networking app that aims to transform how professionals connect, has announced a strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy as part of the Riyada Entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The collaboration seeks to facilitate more meaningful connections between professionals and their circles. The Ministry of Economy announced its partnership with UBQT on May 22, 2025 at GITEX EUROPE.

Dr. Ali Makki, Entrepreneurship Affairs Advisor at Ministry of Economy, and Lara Varjabedian, co-founder and CEO of UBQT, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) witnessed by H.E. Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

Founded by Varjabedian as well as Jonathan L. Hasson and I.Q. Sayed, UBQT (pronounced "Ubiquity") has seen nearly 5,000 organic downloads since its January 2024 launch.

Through its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered social app, UBQT empowers communities to build stronger relationships, boost engagement, and harness social capital. With powerful features that allow users to sync diaries and easily plan in person catchups, UBQT keeps community members connected with their global/local professional and personal circles effortlessly.

Through this partnership, UBQT will create dedicated communities in the app for all Ministry of Economy initiatives, including Riyada, Future 100, and the National Program. By leveraging its innovative platform, UBQT will help community members to connect more in-person at events, in one-one catchups or while travelling (in different cities of the UAE or around the world), and receive curated connection suggestions and reminders.

"We are incredibly inspired by the UAE's visionary outlook and focus on strengthening communities and building partnerships," Lara, Co-Founder and CEO of UBQT commented. "The UAE has always been a forward-thinking nation, continuously shining a light on what truly matters, and this partnership demonstrates its commitment to innovation, social bonds within communities and unlocking the potential of social capital. It's a privilege to be part of such a forward-thinking vision."

With the Ministry hosting events worldwide, UBQT's technology will help ensure that entrepreneurs and professionals stay effortlessly connected.

UBQT's mission to empower more meaningful real-life connections within communities aligns with this vision. Through its app, UBQT is able to foster vibrant community bonds by simplifying real-life catchups, enabling professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members to effortlessly connect in person, collaborate, and forge lasting relationships.

